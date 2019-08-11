More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

War and peace

How do democracies, which tend to think short-term, fight or negotiate with adversaries that think long-term?

Ken Abramowitz
A pro-Muslim Brotherhood Rally in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 1, 2013. Credit: Eye OnRadicals/Flickr.
A pro-Muslim Brotherhood Rally in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 1, 2013. Credit: Eye OnRadicals/Flickr.
Ken Abramowitz
Ken Abramowitz is the author of The Multifront War: Defending America From Political Islam, China, Russia, Pandemics and Racial Strife.
(Aug. 11, 2019 / JNS)

Americans and people in all other democracies love peace, because we can do our jobs, grow our families and enjoy our leisure time.

We are forced to fight wars on occasion, when attacked, but at least we have peacetime to look forward to the majority of the time. That, however, that is not how our adversaries look at life.

We have two primary categories of adversaries:

1. Socialists/Communist dictatorships (“Reds”): China, Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba and others.

2. Islamists (Muslim supremacists; “Greens”): Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia and others.

While their core ideologies are different, they share three key attributes: They hate freedom, democracy and capitalism; they are engaged in total ideological (if not outright) wars against democracies, 100 percent of the time; and they indoctrinate each successive generation to fervently believe in the moral justification for their war against democracies.

Why this difference in outlook? Democracies are bottom-up organizations, the citizens of which seek “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” not war.

Dictatorships and authoritarian societies—be they the Reds or the Greens—are top-down organizations, with the dictator or tiny ruling clique fighting both a) the domestic population, as well as b) foreign enemies, so as to gain wealth for the nation (and the dictator).

Let’s examine how the Reds and the Greens are working to achieve their aims:

The Reds

China is working relentlessly to take over the world economically, as well as through:

• Cyber-warfare: Stealing our intellectual property and hacking U.S. government computers to obtain the identities of tens of millions of U.S. government employees, including the background investigations of our most elite technologists and military personnel.

• Cultural subversion: Sowing chaos among our civil fabric, largely by penetrating our universities, and pitting Americans against Americans, based on lies—and violent suppression of dissidents (including attacks on Christians and the imprisonment of one million Uighur Muslims, now festering in “re-education” camps.)

Space warfare.

• Military firepower: Largely through technology stolen from the United States, China is now rapidly approaching qualitative parity with America’s military and has even provided weapons to Palestinian terrorists.

• Progressive territorial expansion, such as constructing man-made islands (which are turned into massive military bases) in the South China Sea.

Russia, in addition to meddling in our elections and working to sow civil chaos (which it has been doing for more than 60 years), is trying to keep its stagnant economy afloat by creating conditions that will cause the low price of oil and natural gas to rise.

The Greens

Iran is trying to take over the world through violent terrorism, narco-terrorism and cultural infiltration. Although it is not often discussed in our national news media, Hezbollah, the largest Islamist terror organization in the world, sponsored and armed by Iran, has been smuggling tons of illicit drugs (and who knows what else) into America and Western Europe for decades, the profits from which it has used to fund its global terrorism.

In fact, as Politico reported in 2018, to keep his Iran nuclear “deal” on track, President Barack Obama stymied an inter-agency federal task force, “Project Cassandra,” that was created to take down Hezbollah’s U.S. dug smuggling operations.

The Muslim Brotherhood, primarily financed by Turkey and Qatar, is trying to take over the world through cultural infiltration and subversion of democratic nations’ major governmental, educational and media institutions. In its own words, the Muslim Brotherhood’s mission is:

“A kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

Saudi Arabia is trying to take over the world culturally, though on a more subtle basis than the Muslim Brotherhood, including by infiltrating Western universities.

Islamic State and Al-Qaeda are working to take over the world through savage violence and intimidation—but also, through savvy online propaganda.

Regional Islamist terrorist organizations like the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Palestinian Authority in Israel are trying to take over their regions by combining physical terror with “negotiations” for peace, which they neither honor or accept.

So how do democracies fight or negotiate with our adversaries, particularly when their thinking is long-term, while most democratic nations tend to think in the short term?

This disparity is a huge challenge for democracies, particularly when elections are on the horizon.

Fortunately, democracies have two key advantages.

1) Our economies grow as free people innovate and create new businesses.

2) The forces of evil, be they socialists/communists or Islamists, often cannot control themselves, and overstep the bounds of decency, thereby forcing democracies to unite and act decisively.

The Trump administration is juggling numerous foreign policy challenges right now, attempting to navigate very treacherous waters, due to our broad array of enemies, adversaries, and “frenemies.”

Let us pray that its senior leaders assemble the right mix of offensive and defensive strategies, to protect us—culturally, economically and physically.

Ken Abramowitz is chairman of Citizens for National Security.

Trump Administration Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar