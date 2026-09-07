More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The challenge of change

Rosh Hashanah confronts us with the need to perfect ourselves.

Leonard Grunstein
An Orthodox Jewish man tests out a shofar at a store in the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, on Sept. 15, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
An Orthodox Jewish man tests out a shofar at a store in the Mea She’arim neighborhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, on Sept. 15, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Leonard Grunstein
Leonard Grunstein Leonard Grunstein
Leonard Grunstein is a retired attorney, banker and co-author of Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. He is the founder and chairman of Project Ezrah, a nonprofit that supports those facing unemployment with job-search assistance and counseling. A descendant of Polish Holocaust survivors, he helped fund an archive on Jewish life in Poland through the YIVO Institute.
(Sept. 7, 2026 / JNS)

It’s almost Rosh Hashanah, on which the sound of the shofar shakes our complacency as a call to action.

Rosh Hashanah is the time when the world is judged. It is also a time for introspection, reckoning, heartfelt prayers and tears. Even the most pious can’t help feeling some trepidation at the self-reflection required.

This year, Jews face a barrage of existential challenges. These include antisemitic political candidates in Michigan and elsewhere in the United States. Many Jews are waking up to the danger and are seeking guidance as to what can be done.

However, old habits resist change, and political affiliations, especially those built on social identity, are difficult to shake off, even when necessary. Nevertheless, we are challenged to do so and to unite in pursuit of the higher purpose of defending the Jewish people from harm.

In a very real sense, Rosh Hashanah is all about this process of rectification and repentance. It’s not business as usual.

How, then, should we rectify and repent?

Change is not as simple as resolving to do so. We are born with certain character traits and nurtured to be creatures of habit. Habitual behavior is exceedingly difficult to change. Neuroscientists have written about how a goal-directed decision might come into conflict with the habitual-behavior circuitry imprinted in the brain. By exercising our free will to improve ourselves, we are, in effect, fighting both nature and nurture.

The Talmud (Menachot 29b) reflects on this problem and provides some comfort. It asserts that the struggle to change can be successful. It notes that we are endowed with free will and can choose to do right or wrong. The Talmud goes on to say that God helps those who seek to do good and repent, even if it’s by a circuitous route.

Rabbi Shmuel Eidels (the Maharsha), a 16th-century Talmudist, explains the Talmud’s metaphor in concrete terms.

No real barriers prevent someone from dropping out of the protective envelope of God and the performance of the commandments. Life happens and, absent the discipline of the commandments, new habits develop as the person evolves. Reengaging with and conforming to the Torah’s normative system might require sublimating inborn character traits, as well as overcoming habitual behavior. Each person has their own subjective challenges to overcome to reorient themselves. There is, therefore, no coming back the same way a person left. Change must come by a more circuitous route.

Maimonides (Shemonah Perakim 4) discusses the process of rectification. He counsels that perfection is generally about achieving moderation in all things. However, once a person acquires bad habits, it is extremely difficult to shake them.

He explains that virtues or vices are acquired by the frequent repetition of acts that are associated with those qualities over a long period of time. If the acts performed are good ones, the person gains a virtue. If they are bad ones, the person acquires a vice. Once inclined toward an extreme, the soul becomes diseased.

Maimonides’s diagnosis of the human condition and habitual behavior is every bit as fresh today as it was more than 800 years ago. We now take for granted the link between a physical malady and the mind. However, Maimonides’s holistic approach views this condition not only as a disease of the body and mind, but also of the soul.

His cure for an illness of the soul is analogous to his treatment of a person suffering from a physical ailment. When the equilibrium of physical health is disturbed, the treatment involves temporarily forcing it to go in exactly the opposite direction until it returns to its proper balanced condition. Once the necessary adjustment is achieved, the more aggressive treatment is ceased, with careful monitoring to ensure there is no relapse.

Resetting moral equilibrium requires a similar process. It is almost impossible to transition directly from an extreme of virtue or vice to a state of moderation and balance. Thinking about or expressing the need to change may sound nice, but it’s not a substitute for behavior. Performing acts of kindness and good deeds is an essential component in the cure, because it is how the brain is rewired.

So, pick a good deed to perform. In these challenging times, it’s critical to unite with others who might not ordinarily agree with us politically or otherwise to do the right thing for the Jewish people. Our charge is to perfect ourselves, preserve America, strengthen the mutually beneficial U.S.-Israel relationship and root out Jew-hatred in all its forms. We must honor our sacred duty to get out the vote and defeat all malign candidates at the polls.

May everyone’s journey of repentance be blessed with success. And may we all be inscribed with a happy, healthy and blessed New Year, free from threats to our safety as Jews.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays Jewish Religion and Thought
EXPLORE JNS
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
September 7, 2026 03:20 AM
JNS Staff
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Naoero’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Rouwen Aingimea inaugurate Nauru’s embassy in Jerusalem, September 7, 2026. Credit: Shlomi Amselam/GPO.
Israel News
Pacific island nation Nauru opens embassy in Jerusalem
“Our motto is God first, and Israel always has a special place in our hearts,” Naoero Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea said.
September 7, 2026 05:50 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
American rapper Macklemore performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
U.S. News
IAC urges Ed Sheeran to drop Macklemore after anti-Israel act
The Israeli-American Council launched a petition demanding that concert organizers remove the rapper from the tour after his on-stage calls to “Free Palestine.”
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli youngsters, during the first week of the school holiday, enjoy the Kursi Beach, Sea of Galilee, on April 17, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli boy in serious condition after contracting rare brain-eating amoeba
Health officials linked the infection to the Sea of Galilee, marking the third such diagnosis recorded nationwide in recent years.
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF kills terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
05:26
Nauru becomes ninth country to open Jerusalem embassy
05:13
Katz vows to capture Samaria terrorist, threatens ‘all-out campaign’ on terror
05:12
Nova massacre survivors, former hostages dance at Auschwitz
04:52
Israel to fund thousands of new safe rooms near Lebanon border
04:31
COGAT: Gaza market prices down 83% since ceasefire began
04:28
Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeated ceasefire violations
04:19
IDF: Manhunt underway for terrorist in Samaria
04:11
Ben-Gvir: Palestinian state an ‘existential threat’ to Jews
04:00
Samaria: Israeli seriously wounded in stabbing attack
03:51
US energy secretary: Nuclear Iran endangers Middle East, world economy
03:44
Stabbing reported at Maoz Yehuda Farm in Samaria
03:31
Galilee man, 19, indicted over alleged ISIS allegiance
03:10
Kushner: Gaza is ‘dystopian,’ built by ‘NGOs and terrorists’
02:49
Nauru set to open embassy in Jerusalem
02:28
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after military vehicle hit by blast
02:09
Hormuz commodity traffic falls to lowest level since May
01:54
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
01:19
Aoun urges US action after Israeli strikes in Southern Lebanon
15:10
Avigayil and Muhammad most common baby names chosen by Israeli parents
14:38
Bennett-Lapid party announces candidates list
13:20
Netanyahu threatens Iran if it strikes, says Islamic regime’s ‘end is near’
12:51
Delta and United returning to Israel
11:31
US antisemitism envoy opposes Vilnius building on Jewish cemetery
09:12
Iran’s armed forces chief: US, Israel will fail in ‘soft war’
08:59
Herzog salutes outstanding Israel Police officers in presidential ceremony
08:41
CENTCOM: 92 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
08:13
IDF chief: Military’s ‘baseline posture’ is readiness for surprise attack
07:49
Israeli security forces find rocket in Samaria counter-terror raid
07:28
Half a million worshippers have attended Selichot prayers at Western Wall
07:08
Jerusalem court extends remand of suspect in drugging baby food
06:48
Herzog decries ‘anarchist elements’ behind Judea, Samaria violence
06:27
South Lebanon: IDF hits Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure
06:01
Iranian parliament speaker: ‘The era of proportionate responses is over’
05:40
Friedman to ‘dear friend’ Huckabee: ‘Settler violence libel’ serves Israel’s enemies
More Updates
JNS TV
Haredi protesters demonstrate against the arrest of Haredi men who took part in a protest outside the home of Israeli Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg and were later handed over to the military police, outside the Abu Kabir detention facility in Tel Aviv, June 10, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Can a new Haredi party break Israel’s draft deadlock?
September 7, 2026 08:39 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
David Adler. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The next Abraham Accords should formalize what has already been built
David Adler
Opinion
With the approach of the High Holidays, we must remember not to be alone
Rabbi Cary Kozberg