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‘Tucker is a friend,’ despite political disagreements, Vance says

The U.S. vice president defended his relationship with the conservative commentator, who has faced criticism over his anti-Israel rhetoric and interview with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Jonathan D. Salant
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
(Sept. 3, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance says Americans should not end friendships over political disagreements.

“That is a terrible place for the United States to go,” he said.

At Thursday’s White House press briefing, which Vance led while the administration searches for a replacement for former press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the vice president was asked about his friendship with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who Jewish Republicans have criticized over his anti-Israel rhetoric and his interview last year with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

“Tucker is a friend despite the fact that we disagree on a number of things, and I’m not gonna play the game where I throw friends under the bus because I have political disagreements,” Vance said.

“I think that is a terrible place for the United States to go, and if you have a disagreement with somebody politically, even over a deeply held issue, you should still be friends with that person, because the whole republic depends on people of different perspectives being able to talk to one another. That’s how I try to live my life, and I encourage everybody else to do the same.”

Vance also recalled attacks on his family during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“When I became the vice presidential nominee, one of the hardest things for me personally is not when people attacked me, but when people attacked my wife, including friends of hers who knew her heart, who knew what a good person she was,” the vice president said. “And I remember thinking to myself, ‘What a travesty it is that in the United States of America, we let political disagreements define who our friends are going to be and not going to be.’ So yeah, Tucker is a friend of mine.”

On Monday, Vance addressed concerns about his relationship with Carlson at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual summit in Las Vegas, where he spoke privately with Jewish Republicans. He said he draws a line at what he called a “blood-guilt attitude” but did not explicitly condemn Carlson.

The vice president has been a central figure in the Trump administration’s negotiations with Iran and has also publicly criticized Israeli government officials over the war. In June, he said that if he were a member of the Israeli Cabinet, he “might not be attacking the only powerful ally” Israel has.

Vance’s defense of Carlson could become an issue in a potential 2028 Republican presidential primary. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a potential rival for the nomination, has repeatedly criticized Carlson.

At the 2025 RJC summit, Cruz appeared to refer to Carlson’s interview with Fuentes, saying, “If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool and you say nothing, then you are a coward, and you are complicit.”

U.S. Politics Media U.S.-Israel Relations
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
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