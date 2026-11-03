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Why does Australia offer the Palestinians recognition minus any meaningful concessions?

Australian policy will only entrench the status quo.

Shane Shmuel
Now Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong gives the keynote address at Women and National Security at Australian National University, on May 1, 2017. Source: ANU TV via Wikimedia Commons.
Now Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong gives the keynote address at Women and National Security at Australian National University, on May 1, 2017. Source: ANU TV via Wikimedia Commons.
Shane Shmuel
Shane Shmuel Shane Shmuel
Shane Shmuel is a Melbourne-based finance director and CPA who, since Oct. 7, has become an active advocate for Israel and the Jewish community. He serves as community liaison for the Australian Jewish Association. Shmuel writes on Israel, antisemitism, Jewish affairs and Holocaust remembrance and is currently developing a podcast series titled “Israel, Our Story.”
(Nov. 3, 2026 / JNS)

A revealing exchange between Australian Sen. James Paterson and Foreign Minister Penny Wong exposed a troubling contradiction in Australia’s approach to Palestinian statehood: Western governments continue to demand accountability from Palestinian leaders while offering diplomatic recognition without clearly explaining what happens when commitments are not fulfilled.

Paterson asked Wong whether the Albanese government had changed its policy so that Australia could recognize a Palestinian state without requiring the parties to meet the commitments and conditions previously established for recognition.

Wong’s response was telling: “The Palestinian people want a state.”

Of course, they do. I want a Boeing 747, but no one is giving me one. Wanting a state and demonstrating the responsibilities necessary to govern it are two entirely different things.

Paterson pursued the obvious contradiction: Why would the Palestinian Authority honor its commitments if Australia is prepared to recognize Palestinian statehood regardless?

“Why would the P.A. feel any need to deliver on these commitments given that you won’t change your policy?” he asked.

Wong dismissed his characterization: “These are your words, and I disagree with them.”

Disagreement does not resolve the question. For years, Western governments have insisted that Palestinian statehood must be accompanied by credible governance, democratic accountability, institutional reform, security guarantees and a genuine commitment to peaceful coexistence with Israel.

These were supposed to be the foundations of a viable and peaceful Palestinian state. Yet recognition is increasingly being treated not as the outcome of demonstrated responsibility, but as an instrument to encourage responsibility at some unspecified future date.

Apparently, Western governments believe that if they offer enough diplomatic rewards, Palestinian leaders will eventually embrace peaceful coexistence. Never mind the persistent rejectionist rhetoric, the glorification of violence or the refusal by some Palestinian factions to accept Israel’s existence.

For those factions, the objective has never been coexistence with Israel, but Israel’s destruction; yet Western governments continue behaving as though one more diplomatic concession might somehow change that. It is pure naiveté to think that rewarding intransigence will somehow produce moderation.

Moreover, when governments announce political rewards before reforms have been delivered, they risk undermining the very leverage that might have secured those reforms.

Why undertake difficult reforms, confront entrenched corruption or demonstrate meaningful accountability when Western governments appear willing to offer diplomatic legitimacy without insisting on measurable results? Why make politically costly compromises when the international community continues lowering the price of recognition?

What might change if international recognition were treated as contingent on demonstrable commitments to peace?

In addition, the timing of Wong’s statement could scarcely have been more revealing. On Oct. 27, millions of Israelis exercised their democratic right to vote in a national election, deciding who should govern them and holding their political leaders accountable at the ballot box.

Contrast that with the P.A., which has not held a presidential election since 2005. Mahmoud Abbas continues to govern more than two decades after his election, without having faced the voters again.

Israel’s leaders face the possibility of removal through elections. The P.A. leadership has avoided that electoral test for more than 20 years. That contrast raises an obvious question for Penny Wong: Why should recognition of Palestinian statehood proceed without a clear requirement for renewed democratic legitimacy?

Perhaps the international community should consider whether its approach is perpetuating the very conflict it claims to want to resolve.

By repeatedly offering diplomatic rewards without demanding democratic accountability, an unequivocal rejection of terrorism and genuine acceptance of Israel’s right to exist, Western governments simply embolden those who reject peaceful coexistence.

What might change if international recognition were no longer treated as an entitlement, but as something contingent on demonstrable commitments to peace?

What if Palestinian leaders understood that rejecting Israel’s existence, glorifying violence and avoiding democratic accountability carried real diplomatic consequences?

Then there is the P.A.’s controversial prisoner-payment system, condemned by critics as “pay for slay.”

This policy historically provided payments to prisoners convicted of security offenses—including attacks that killed Israelis—and to families of those killed committing terror attacks. Although reforms have been announced, questions remain about whether incentives linked to violence have genuinely ended, or if the system has simply been “rebranded.”

Australia continues to provide financial assistance to the Palestinians, raising the question of whether Australian funds help finance “pay-for-slay” payments. Clearly, transparency, independent oversight and enforceable safeguards are essential.

Wong should explain precisely how Australian aid is protected from misuse and what consequences follow if Palestinian institutions fail to meet their commitments. The same principle should apply to recognition.

Recognition may be intended to strengthen moderate Palestinian leadership and preserve the possibility of a two-state solution. Yet without enforceable conditions, it may instead convince leaders that international pressure on Israel can substitute for institutional reform.

Sen. Paterson’s question therefore deserves a substantive answer.

If recognition proceeds regardless of whether commitments are fulfilled, what leverage remains? What consequences follow when promises are broken? And what message does recognition send to Palestinian leaders about the seriousness of Australia’s demands?

The P.A. does not need to make a mockery of Western governments. Western governments are doing a fine job of that themselves when they offer diplomatic rewards without demonstrating that their own conditions matter.

If the international community genuinely wants peace, it must stop confusing recognition with reform and diplomatic gestures with meaningful progress. Rewarding promises without demanding results is not a strategy for lasting peace. It is an invitation to the continuation of the status quo.

Australia Anti-Israel Bias Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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