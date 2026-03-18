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Debra Flax

Debra Flax is a copy editor at JNS.

Grave of Alfred Dreyfus in France
World News
Dreyfus posthumously promoted, 130 years after being wrongly accused of treason in France
Daniel S. Mariaschin, of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS that “with the same energy and conviction,” France should address “the mounting antisemitism that has deeply impacted the French Jewish community.”
Nov. 19, 2025
Debra Flax
Destruction at kibbutz Kfar Aza after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, in southern Israel, on Dec. 19, 2023. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
‘Almost as ugly today as two years ago,’ Huckabee says at kibbutz attacked on Oct. 7
Oct. 6, 2025
Debra Flax
Summer Camp, Lake
Israel News
Fidelity employee fired after antisemitic vitriol in summer-camp post
Aug. 22, 2025
Debra Flax
Philadelphia Board of Education Building
U.S. News
‘Serious problem’ in Philly school district, as Jewish groups wait for response to hate speech
While IHRA legislation sits in the Pennsylvania House, legal consequences languish when letters and calls for dialogue go unheeded.
Aug. 1, 2025
Carin M. Smilk
Andy Kim
Israel News
NJ senator faces backlash from local Jewish leaders after voting to block arms to Israel
“There is space for someone to say, ‘We support Israel, but we are really concerned about what Netanyahu is doing,’” Sen. Andy Kim told JNS.
Apr. 9, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
Trump
Israel News
Iran rejects Trump letter calling for direct negotiations with U.S.
“It has been emphasized that the path for indirect negotiations remains open,” stated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Mar. 31, 2025
Debra Flax
Close-up of a wooden gavel. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
Antisemitism
Toronto-area man found guilty of assault for spitting on Jewish couple
“This recent incident is part of a deeply concerning trend we’ve seen over the past 18 months, with hate crimes and antisemitism rising across Canada,” CIJA’s Richard Marceau told JNS.
Mar. 28, 2025
Debra Flax