More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

When does the media completely ignore Israel dropping a bomb?

Answer: When a senior Israeli security official reveals that Palestinian terrorists were on the verge of opening a dangerous new front against Israeli civilians.

Tamar Sternthal
Terrorist groups launch rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Terrorist groups launch rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Tamar Sternthal
Tamar Sternthal Tamar Sternthal
Tamar Sternthal is director of media research and analysis for CAMERA (Committee for Accuracy and Middle East Reporting and Analysis), and director of the organization’s Israel office.
(May 18, 2023 / JNS)

Last week, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) head Ronen Bar dropped a bomb, sharing stunning news widely reported in Israeli media but virtually ignored in foreign media outlets. Referring to the three Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed on May 9 in the opening strikes of Israel’s “Operation Shield and Arrow” Bar revealed that one of them, Tarek az-Aldin, had operated 20 terror cells in Judea and Samaria—including one near Jenin that had already begun producing rockets and launchers.

The production of rockets and launchers in Jenin and attack drones in Ramallah marks a new phase in Palestinian terrorists’ attempts to harm Israeli civilians, further raising the risk of bloodshed and violent conflagration. But the international media remained virtually silent on this point, with the notable exceptions of Gulf Times and CNN.

The former reported: “Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of the commanders, Jihad Ghannam and Tareq Izzeldeen — who an Israeli military spokesman said orchestrated operations in the West Bank and sought to bring rockets to the city of Jenin — as well as Khalil al-Bahtini who co-ordinated rockets fired at Israel a week earlier [from Gaza].”

CNN, for its part, aired a clip from Ronen Bar’s press statement and followed up with an insightful interview with Yaakov Katz, in which the former editor of The Jerusalem Post spelled out the implications of this dangerous new development:

“You know, ultimately, look, just like they were able to create this production assembly line in the Gaza Strip, even despite Israeli efforts to stop it and how impressive a capability they have today. With the rockets there, they could already reach Tel Aviv. So, do they really need a rocket capability in the West Bank on those mountains of the Samaria that look down into Israel’s coast, which includes Tel Aviv, Herzliya and other parts of the country? I’m not exactly sure if they need it.

“But on the other hand, that would be a huge escalation. The reason they don’t have it yet though is because Israel does have operational freedom in the West Bank. And we see periodical operations, weekly, pretty much, inside some of these terror havens inside the West Bank, places like Jenin, Nablus and other parts of the Palestinian territories.

“Israel has been able to stop that from happening, but it’s possible, John, like you said, it’s a matter of time when they get that, but that would be seen as another escalation.

“Remember, Israel has a rocket threat from Gaza. We’ve had rockets from Lebanon. We’ve had rockets from Syria. The last thing this country wants is another rocket front on its eastern border.”
By comparison, in May 14 coverage of the ceasefire, Agence France Presse, in both English and Arabic, failed to even note the eliminated trio’s responsibility for earlier attacks on civilians, including the firing of 104 rockets and mortars at communities in southern Israel just one week earlier (see: “Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting“). The article elliptically reports: “The current bout of violence erupted on Tuesday when Israeli strikes on Gaza killed three leading Islamic Jihad members. Three other senior figures from the Palestinian militant group were killed in later strikes.” At no point does the article mention that the three were responsible for a barrage of rockets targeting Israeli civilians just one week earlier. By contrast, the Associated Press reported in recent days: “The latest violence erupted Tuesday when Israeli airstrikes killed three senior Islamic Jihad commanders.Israel said the airstrikes were in response to a burst of rocket fire the previous week and that its attacks have been focused on Islamic Jihad targets. But residents in Gaza said homes of people uninvolved in fighting also had been struck.” Similarly, Reuters also provided context about who these targeted PIJ leaders were and what they had done, reporting: “Israel launched the latest round of airstrikes in the early hours of Tuesday, announcing that it was targeting Islamic Jihad commanders who had planned attacks in Israel.” Tamar Sternthal is director of CAMERA’s Israel Office.

This article was originally published by CAMERA.

Judea and Samaria
EXPLORE JNS
Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the group's general assembly in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
At Federation gathering in Washington, concern about anti-Israel Left
“You couldn’t measure on a Richter scale the concern about El-Sayed,” the Jewish Federations of North America CEO said of the senator-elect from Michigan.
November 10, 2026 06:21 PM
Andrew Bernard
El presidente de Israel, Isaac Herzog, interviene en la sesión inaugural de la 26ª Knéset en Jerusalén, el 10 de noviembre de 2026. Foto de Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements, unity at opening of 26th Knesset
Israeli president calls for stronger U.S. ties, shared military service and a full parliamentary term as Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot works to form a government.
November 10, 2026 11:44 AM
Joshua Marks
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former federal Government's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth arrives on the red carpet for the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
German ex-culture commissioner regrets criticizing anti-Israel film
Claudia Roth, 71, calling her remarks a “huge mistake” and a “great stupidity.”
Nov. 9, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
18:16
House blocks Hegseth impeachment
15:00
Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
14:56
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
14:30
IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria
14:15
Yashar cancels scheduled meeting with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech
14:00
Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17
13:45
Netanyahu’s Knesset speech is ‘disgraceful,’ Eisenkot says
13:30
Commotion erupts between lawmakers during Netanyahu’s Knesset speech
13:15
Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel
13:02
Netanyahu calls for national unity government in Knesset speech
13:00
Israeli who illegally crossed into Lebanon returned, handed to police, IDF says
12:30
Arab Knesset members walk out during Israeli national anthem
12:15
Knesset members give standing ovation to Elisha Medan
12:00
Milan mural of Oct. 7 hostages erased
11:41
Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran
10:48
France pressed to prove claims of Israeli online influence
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
05:32
Israeli cyber chief: Iran trying to harness AI for cyberattacks
05:12
Israel, Morocco seek to deepen defense ties during high-level visit
04:51
France to summon Iranian envoy, seek EU sanctions over cyberattack
04:31
Israeli FM: New Knesset may be last chance to end ‘baseless hatred’
04:11
Opposition bloc agrees on Knesset speaker, key committee chairs
03:50
Zamir: Rabin warned against complacency that contributed to Oct. 7 failures
03:30
Rubio won’t say if US shared intel with France on IRGC cyberattack
03:10
Dutch PM to Jews considering leaving Netherlands: ‘This is your home’
02:49
Trump wants US military financing for Israel to end as soon as possible, Rubio says
02:29
Police arrest suspect in Or Yehuda Israeli flag burning
02:09
Rubio: US can inflict ‘tremendous damage’ on ICC
01:48
Board of Peace urges Israel to ‘immediately’ facilitate winter supplies for Gaza
01:28
IDF fires on suspected stone-throwers in Samaria
01:08
Israel’s 26th Knesset to be sworn in
17:31
Trump says Gulf states prefer ‘status quo’ on Iran
14:59
Armed individual attempted to enter Washington shul over weekend
14:53
Rep. Massie files articles of impeachment against Hegseth
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Vance
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran celebrates Trump’s midterm losses as Vance calls for shift in U.S.-Israel ties
November 10, 2026 04:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin