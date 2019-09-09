More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

A need to awake from an evil enchantment

Jews can assimilate, and they can disappear, and they can establish forms of religious practice as they wish. What they cannot do is claim that their Judaism is more appropriate and more correct.

Yisrael Medad
View of an outpost situated near the Israeli settlement of Shiloh, outside of Jerusalem in 2014. Credit: Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
View of an outpost situated near the Israeli settlement of Shiloh, outside of Jerusalem in 2014. Credit: Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Sept. 9, 2019 / JNS)

I have no problem agreeing with what Daniel Gordis recently published:

“American Jews look at Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians as a civil-rights issue. Israelis see it as a survival issue.”

And with what he added,

“ … despite all their similarities, America and Israel are radically different endeavors. One was meant to embrace all of humanity, while the other was intended to save the Jewish people.”

Differences were not unknown in the past. There was the American Council for Judaism, small but with its message magnified by media empathy; the Reform Rabbinate, which previously fought Zionism in 1919 until the 1937 Columbus Conference, when the upbuilding of the Jewish homeland became an obligation; and the extreme ambivalence (if not outright anti-Zionism) of the American Jewish Committee’s president Joseph M. Proskauer as late as 1943.

I have previously railed against a phenomenon whereby Diaspora Jews seek to define their Judaism and sympathy with Zionism in terms of their political and cultural existence in the countries where they live and seek, backwards, to force authentic Jewish and Zionist thought to fit their new reversionary reality. That, however, is not only false, but defeats the entire exercise. Change and adaption is not wrong; completing redefining and redesigning Judaism is.

How to overcome your minority social-stratum position? Attempt to be absorbed into the majority. That has not been an unknown process in Jewish history. But what is different with this generation is that the viciousness, the malignancy and the false portrayal employed by groups such as IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace, Bend the Arc and others, although the actions centuries ago of the apostates as Donin and Alfonso Burgensis I’ll admit were worse, if only because whereas then Jews had no place where they were a self-ruling majority and could defend themselves, today there is Israel.

Having lived in the Diaspora and studied Jewish history, I cannot deny the pressures that Jews who cannot accept the more rigorous observant style face from family friends and foes. Yet to justify their weakness, they are not permitted to weaken Jewish tradition and custom. They can assimilate, and they can disappear, and they can establish forms of religious practice as they wish. What they cannot do is claim that their Judaism is more appropriate and more correct.

It is at this nexus that the tendency to basically upside-down ideas conflates with the insistence of the new wokerati, who have been trained to think in a convoluted style, that they have the right to disagree with anything and everything is spreading beyond being an American Jewish trait. I recently had the opportunity to present the view of a resident of Judea and Samaria to a group of young grown-ups—sorry, “millennials.” Now, I don’t mind being disagreed with about issues and interpretations of history, law and social life, but when the audience reacts aghast at plain, undeniable facts, it’s more than frustrating. In fact, it is stupefying.

I am going to borrow the title from Gideon Levy’s (yes) recent Haaretz op-ed, “Longing for a country that never was,” to illustrate what I experienced. I readily pointed out to the group that today’s narrative is (a) that there is a Palestinian people; (b) that they have equal national rights to the Jews; (c) that Israel’s occupation is not only robbing them of those rights, but is wrong Jewishly and also illegal; (d) that the population demographics mitigate against continued retention of Judea and Samaria; and (e) that Israel is becoming morally and ethically indefensible if it continues its occupation. I then sought to factually disprove all that.

Among other things—and I cannot exhaustively repeat all—I noted that the Arabs of the Palestine Mandate area themselves early on declined to be called “Palestinians” and demanded that the territory be rejoined to the Syrian Mandate for the region was Southern Syrian. Moreover, if it wasn’t for the Zionists, there probably would never be a geopolitical entity as “Palestine.”

I reviewed international law, noting that whereas “settlement activity” is not explicitly mentioned in the oft-quoted infamous Geneva Article 49, it is in the League of Nations Mandate decision of 1922, the text of Article 6 reading:

“The Administration of Palestine, while ensuring that the rights and position of other sections of the population are not prejudiced … shall encourage, in co-operation with the Jewish agency referred to in Article 4, close settlement by Jews on the land, including State lands and waste lands … .”

Those “lands,” I logically pointed out, included all of present-day Israel, as well as Judea, Samaria and Gaza, since Article 25 of that same decision excluded the territories east of the Jordan River with the remainder, obviously being all what was west of the river. I was even conciliatory, saying that if you campaign for a second Arab state in Palestine (I reminded them that Jordan is located in what Marc Lamont famously called “historic Palestine”), why cannot I reside in Shiloh? They were not impressed.

Additionally, I noted the founding of the PLO in 1964—three years prior to the war that bestowed upon Israel the “occupation,” the fedayeen of the early 1950s, and the fact that the 1967 was defensive, and that “Palestine” never existed as a state and therefore could not be a High Contracting Party for who the Geneva Convention is binding. I even pointed out the UNSC 242 doesn’t even mention “Palestinians.” To be truthful, they were a bit taken back when I noted that the Balfour Declaration San Remo Conference decision and the League of Nations mandate decision didn’t even mention the term “Arabs” (and, yes, the Mandate does mention “Arabic”).

I pointed out the strategic value of the topography of Judea and Samaria, the failed results of the Gaza Disengagement of 2005, the previous Arab rejectionism of a two-state compromise and much more. I will admit that I did not adequately mention the false “demographic danger threat.”

I expected them to argue the facts, the numbers, the dates and even the relevance. But they were already in a mindset which no arguing in a rational sense could alter. For them, their semantics and their rhetoric that deny the “things—the beauty, the memory of our own past,” which are “good images”—come from what C.S. Lewis in his The Weight of Glory described as “news from a country we have never yet visited.” They ignored all actuality and preferred to attach themselves, irrationally, to a cross between a wished-for reality on the one hand, and on the other, a disdainful cherem approach to what is the uncomfortable truth of the Arabs’ century-long conflict with Jews, Judaism and Zionism.

Lewis, in his 1941 words, sought to “wake us from [an] evil enchantment.” There is a need for an awakening today out of another enchantment as well.

Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israel journalist and political commentator.

Judea and Samaria Education Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights, Ohio. A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on April 17 for making threatening and anti-Semitic phone calls to the Heights Jewish Center Synagogue as well as other Jewish institutions in Ohio. Credit: Ed Wittenberg via Cleveland Jewish News.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Israeli consulate planning on pop-up consular services in Cleveland, diplomatic source tells JNS
The trial stop in the Buckeye State would help those who require consular help but don’t want to or can’t travel to New York.
August 16, 2026 01:16 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Katz on Lebanon flare-up: ‘No score in any arena will remain unsettled’
Israeli forces killed a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit in Southern Lebanon following the group’s attack on three soldiers within the Security Zone.
August 16, 2026 02:56 AM
JNS Staff
Melissa L. Farris
U.S. News
Justice Department files felony charges against woman accused of vandalizing World War II memorial on National Mall
“Vandalizing the World War II Memorial is an outrageous insult to all who served and Holocaust survivors, as well as all Americans and the values for which our country stands,” Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, told JNS.
Aug. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mamdani
U.S. News
‘Reminiscent of what you’d find behind Iron Curtain,’ attorney says of ongoing effort to sue Mamdani admin for records
“We will keep litigating until we get to the truth,” Randy Mastro told JNS, after oral arguments in New York County Supreme Court. “I’m sure the court will hear us when these procedural issues are behind us.”
Aug. 14, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
05:01
Danon: Israeli rescue mission deepens Colombia ties
04:44
Iran’s military: No compromise until US, Israel defeated
04:21
Shin Bet warns of Iranian phishing targeting Israeli journalists
04:01
Israel Police: Motive for Yahalomis’ disappearance still unknown
03:53
Netanyahu, Colombian president hail new chapter in ties
03:36
Rare August rains break records around Jerusalem, trigger flooding
03:16
Netanyahu, Modi hail India-Israel partnership on Asian giant’s Independence Day
02:57
Tens of thousands attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:47
Samaria: Bullet found near synagogue, Jewish shepherd assaulted on Shabbat
02:25
CENTCOM chief completes 10-day Mideast trip
02:06
Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of Kushner regional visit
01:45
Katz vows to ‘forcefully’ respond after Hezbollah attack wounds three soldiers
01:41
Israeli rescue team deploys in Colombia after quake
01:23
Huckabee: Trump understands Iran spreads ‘disease of jihadism’
01:15
IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander behind drone attacks on soldiers
00:57
NYC synagogue attack a ‘direct result’ of Mamdani’s incitement—Israeli envoy
00:38
Israel: Talks with Beirut more urgent after Lebanon flare-up
13:10
LA Jewish nonprofit ‘relieved’ after judge blocks Trump freeze of $240 million homeless funding
07:22
Katz moves to transfer Judea and Samaria civilian enforcement to police
07:00
Agudath Israel helps drive Orthodox Jewish turnout at primary elections in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis
05:51
Turkish FM threatens Israel after posing next to map erasing Jewish state
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing of Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
11:02
Iran claims ships need its approval to transit Hormuz safely
09:44
IDF says it killed Hamas commander in southern Gaza, was planning attacks on troops
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
At the site of a Nazi massacre, the Jews are forgotten
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ariella Goldwicht. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A tribute to Rabbi Berel Wein
Ariella Goldwicht