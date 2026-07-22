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Toronto man faces terror charge for allegedly calling for violence against Jews, Israelis

Ahmad Hassan Hajahmad, 33, is accused of acting “for the benefit of, and in association with, Hamas,” the Toronto Police Service stated.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Toronto police
A Toronto police officer with a C8 carbine. Credit: Toronto Police Service.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Ahmad Hassan Hajahmad, of Toronto, was charged on Tuesday with aiding Hamas, a designated terror organization, after he allegedly advocated for violence against Jews and Israel at a public event using “amplification devices,” the Toronto Police Service stated.

The 33-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison.

The police department, which worked with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s integrated national security enforcement team, alleges that Hajahmad made the statements calling for “detestation and harm against members of the Israeli and Jewish communities” at rallies in 2024 on May 25 and Sept. 7.

The events were “pro-Palestinian,” according to the police department.

Police searched Hajahmad’s home on March 7, 2025, and seized several electronic devices. A joint investigation of the Toronto department’s hate crime unit and the Mounted Police’s team uncovered evidence “supporting the allegation that the accused acted for the benefit of, and in association with, Hamas, a designated terrorist group,” the police department said.

“Investigations into criminal offences committed at demonstrations do not end when the event is over,” Myron Demkiw, chief of the Toronto Police Service, stated on Wednesday.

“We will continue to hold those who break the law accountable, no matter how long it takes,” he added.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy arm of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, stated that “it is chilling that a Toronto man has been charged with acting for the benefit of and in association with Hamas, a banned terrorist organization.”

“Governments and authorities across Canada must do more to confront those who are radicalizing people in our streets to support violence and promote terrorist organizations and ensure police and national security agencies have the counter-terrorism resources they need to enforce the law and keep Canadians safe,” CIJA stated.

“This is essential for Canada to prevent the kind of deadly terrorist attacks that have been carried out in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, particularly in light of recent reports detailing Hamas terror cells operating across Europe,” it added.

Terrorism Canada
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is national reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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