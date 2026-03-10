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Opinion

A new world order

The soul of the West is being contested among isolationist right-wingers, the progressive left and the realist center.

Mar. 10, 2026
Yoav Heller

A new world order

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Yoav Heller
Yoav Heller Yoav Heller
Yoav Heller, Ph.D., is a Holocaust historian and chairman of the Fourth Quarter Movement.

We are living through historic days. And one of the greatest tests of leadership is the ability to recognize the magnitude of a moment in real-time.

Looking back at figures like British statesman Winston Churchill, his merit stemmed from his capacity to stare into the face of evil while the rest of the world preferred to look away, understanding that there is simply no substitute for the decisive application of force.

Since 1945, the Western world has rested on two pillars: realism, or the understanding that evil must be struck down before it matures; and the idealism of freedom and democracy. This shift is currently dismantling the old Western bloc as we knew it.

In place of the homogenous alliance of the past, three distinct centers of power are emerging.

The bloc of sober realists: This group is defined by a clear-eyed rejection of former failed status quos. U.S. President Donald Trump symbolizes its rise, with leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi carving out a definitive path within it.

The disruptors: Much like Churchill in his time, Trump is the controversial figure required to shatter old “conceptions” and a global order that has not succeeded. He is the essential destabilizer needed to wake the West up. However, history suggests that figures of this archetype are often better at clearing the rubble than building the new foundations that must follow.

The members: This bloc, including the United States, Israel, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and India, understands a fundamental truth: If you do not project power against forces of evil like the Iranian regime, then you will be devoured.

There are Western nations that have essentially become bystanders, paralyzed by their internal contradictions. This group is split into two:

The paradoxical (i.e., Canada): These countries identify the evil and declare that the Islamic Republic must fall, yet simultaneously claim that any actual war against it is “illegal.” They recognize the fire but refuse to use water to douse the flames.

The self-loathing (i.e., Spain): These states have developed a deep-seated animosity toward the West, the United States and Israel. They are no longer attempting to find a balance; they have simply uncoupled themselves from the Western value system entirely.

And then, there is the:

Axis of evil: In the middle stands the alliance of Iran, Russia and China. This is where the necessity of victory becomes absolute.

Toppling Tehran and its regime of ayatollahs is not guaranteed, but it is the only move that can prevent a future world war. It would create a dramatic deterrent against Chinese ambitions and make it clear that aggression carries a terminal price.

A crushing victory through the partnership of Washington and Jerusalem is the prerequisite for a new strategic center of gravity. The soul of the West is being contested in the United States, Germany and other countries among isolationist right-wingers, the progressive left and the realist center.

Israel’s role in this saga is to maintain a state of “active friction.” The Jewish state is rooted in hard realism, yet balanced with ideological complexity: the synthesis of Jewish and Democratic, East and West, and raw military might with a fierce drive for prosperity.

But Israel’s stability in this role is not a given. The nation must work tirelessly to preserve the delicate balance between diverse forces within its own society. Its mission is to lead the development of new realism, proving that only a combination of sober power and unshakable values can secure the future of the free world.

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