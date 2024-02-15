More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Yahya Sinwar is on the run

By weakening Hamas’s grip on power and increasing public perception of its defeat in Gaza, the IDF is eroding support for the terrorist group.

Feb. 15, 2024
Yoni Ben Menachem
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a terror tunnel underneath the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, Oct. 10, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Yoni Ben Menachem
Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as director general and chief editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

Israel’s Feb. 13 decision to release footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his family in Hamas’s Gaza tunnels, along with images of his stacks of money and safes, was strategic and impactful.

The revelations have sparked outrage among Gazans, further exposing Hamas’s corruption and the self-serving agenda of its leadership, particularly that of Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, and Muhammad Deif, the head of the terror group’s “military wing.” The IDF’s successful rescue of two hostages from Rafah and the elimination of their Hamas guards and fighters served as another psychological blow to Hamas supporters.

Sinwar, along with his close associates, is now on the run, using Israeli hostages as human shields. It is speculated that he may have moved from Khan Yunis to Rafah through the tunnels.

Although Sinwar is reportedly isolated and not directly involved in hostage negotiations, his group remains defiant and may resort to extreme measures to evade capture.

Despite rumors of fragmented communication with Hamas’s overseas leadership, the veracity of such claims remains unconfirmed.

The Israel Defense Forces should continue releasing visual materials exposing Hamas’s military leadership in tunnels to bolster the psychological impact on Gazans, signaling their leaders’ vulnerability.

With Hamas leaders on the run, their decision-making may become erratic.

Simultaneously, efforts should be made to prevent Hamas from controlling humanitarian aid distribution. Weakening Hamas’ grip on power will reinforce a sense of defeat among Gazans.

By systematically undermining Hamas’s influence and increasing the perception of their defeat, the IDF aims to erode support for the terrorist group among Gaza’s populace.

Originally published by The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin