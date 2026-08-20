Adolph & Rose Levis JCC
The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes Jewish culture, heritage and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. Programs include preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment and special needs programming, as well as a Resale Boutique. A comprehensive renovation is underway, with completion anticipated this fall.
For more information, visit: levisjcc.org.
For more information, visit: levisjcc.org.