InGrace Ministries

“In light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice,” the UAE’s foreign ministry stated.
Some see the transfer of law enforcement from the IDF to the police as a step toward greater Israeli governance, while a legal expert says it would bring greater normalcy to Israeli life in Judea and Samaria but not advance sovereignty.
“We decided that it was time for a rigorous narrative review of what we called anatomy of antisemitism in the health professions, not just medicine but across-the-board,” one of the authors of a new paper told JNS.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
“In light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice,” the UAE’s foreign ministry stated.
Some see the transfer of law enforcement from the IDF to the police as a step toward greater Israeli governance, while a legal expert says it would bring greater normalcy to Israeli life in Judea and Samaria but not advance sovereignty.
“We decided that it was time for a rigorous narrative review of what we called anatomy of antisemitism in the health professions, not just medicine but across-the-board,” one of the authors of a new paper told JNS.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
InGrace is a nonprofit Christian media organization that produces digital and print content based on the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament. The organization supports Israel and the Jewish people.