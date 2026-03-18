By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. David Ben-Gurion envisioned that Israel’s future would be forged in the Negev. The cutting-edge research carried out at Ben-Gurion University drives that vision by sustaining a desert Silicon Valley, with the “Stanford of the Negev” at its center. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st-century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU’s remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev Desert.