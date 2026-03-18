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Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU)

By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. David Ben-Gurion envisioned that Israel’s future would be forged in the Negev. The cutting-edge research carried out at Ben-Gurion University drives that vision by sustaining a desert Silicon Valley, with the “Stanford of the Negev” at its center. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st-century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU’s remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev Desert.
David Ben-Gurion Speaks on Ben-Gurion Day in the USA
The Wire
A4BGU brings David Ben-Gurion to life with new AI-powered video series
David Ben-Gurion said in 1949: “Only with the compass of vision in our hands will we find our way in the stormy waves of our conflicted time.”
Nov. 7, 2025
Doug Seserman
The Wire
Americans for Ben-Gurion University announces CEO transition
Doug Seserman, A4BGU’s CEO for the last eight years, spearheaded the organization’s rebranding and led its response to the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
Oct. 17, 2025
President of BGU With Medical Student in Israel
The Wire
Americans for Ben-Gurion University brings resilience, hope and humor to New York City benefit
An event will feature former hostage Sasha Troufanov, Israeli military casualty officer Noa Shuker and award-winning comedian Alex Edelman.
Sep. 21, 2025
BGU Honorary Doctorates 2025
The Wire
Social-media star ‘Nas Daily’ receives honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University
“Their actions and accomplishments are an inspiration to all of us,” said university president and professor Daniel Chamovitz.
May. 15, 2025
David Ben-Gurion in the Negev Desert
The Wire
A4BGU to showcase Ben-Gurion University’s ‘Excellence in the Face of Adversity’
The May 7 virtual experience will take attendees on a journey through its three campuses—the brains, heart and soul of an institution that drives Israel’s resilience in a post-Oct. 7 world.
Apr. 24, 2025
A Bedouin student (right) at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheva. Photo by Carin M. Smilk.
The Wire
Americans for Ben-Gurion University names Kim Isaac as new vice president of advancement
Seasoned development professional will help rally Americans around Way Forward, the $1 billion global campaign to support Ben-Gurion University as key to southern Israel’s future.
Feb. 10, 2025
Andrea Goren
The Wire
Americans for Ben-Gurion University names new chairman of its board of directors
“I visited BGU for the first time when I was 7 years old. It has been part of my life for as long as I remember,” said Andrea Goren.
Dec. 11, 2024
Matisyahu Benefit in New York City
The Wire
Matisyahu concert in New York to benefit BGU students, faculty in aftermath of Oct. 7
Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) will host “One Day,” a benefit on Sept. 22 whose name fittingly aligns with the reggae sensation’s widely known song of the same name.
Sep. 17, 2024
Yonit Levi
The Wire
Israeli TV anchor receives Ben-Gurion University award for Middle East reporting
The award’s namesake, Robert St. John, was an unabashed non-Jewish spokesman for Jewish causes.
May. 20, 2024
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