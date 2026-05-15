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Former aide says Netanyahu received ‘royal welcome’ in UAE during secret wartime visit

President Mohammed bin Zayed personally drove Israeli PM from the aircraft to the palace, Ziv Agmon reveals.

May 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials. Military Secretary Roman Gofman is seated at the left of the picture. Spokesman Ziv Agmon is seen kneeling on the right. Credit: Prime Minister of Israel/X.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman and then-chief of staff Ziv Agmon after the war against Iran was launched on Feb. 28, 2025. Credit: Prime Minister of Israel/X.
( May 15, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff and spokesman, Ziv Agmon, said Thursday that Netanyahu had been welcomed “with the honor reserved for kings” during a previously undisclosed wartime visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Agmon, who said he accompanied Netanyahu on the trip, described the visit as “top secret until today” and said UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi, personally greeted the Israeli delegation in the emirate.

“Sheikh bin Zayed, his family members and other dignitaries welcomed us and were happy to see the prime minister of Israel on their soil,” Agmon posted on Instagram.

According to Agmon, the Emirati leader personally drove Netanyahu from the aircraft to the palace in his own vehicle.

“The things the prime minister achieved during this amazing visit will be spoken about for generations,” Agmon wrote. “A tremendous success.”

The comments came a day after the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem announced that Netanyahu had “secretly visited” the UAE during “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, describing the trip as a “historic breakthrough” in bilateral ties.

The UAE Foreign Ministry officially denied the claim, saying Abu Dhabi had not hosted Netanyahu or an Israeli military delegation during the war. The UAE normalized ties with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords and has since expanded economic and security cooperation with Jerusalem.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
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