The Beth Din of America is a rabbinical court that arbitrates and mediates commercial; communal and family disputes; arranges Jewish divorces; resolves contested Get and agunah cases; and issues halachic personal status determinations (including certifications of Jewish status). Since its inception in 1960, the Beth Din of America has been recognized as one of the nation’s pre-eminent rabbinic courts. Firmly anchored in the principles of halachah (Jewish law), the Beth Din has earned a reputation for conducting its affairs with confidentiality, competence, fairness and integrity. The Beth Din is affiliated with the Rabbinical Council of America and the Orthodox Union. It is funded by a combination of fees for services, private donations and support by communal endowments and institutions.