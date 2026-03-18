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Beth Din of America

The Beth Din of America is a rabbinical court that arbitrates and mediates commercial; communal and family disputes; arranges Jewish divorces; resolves contested Get and agunah cases; and issues halachic personal status determinations (including certifications of Jewish status). Since its inception in 1960, the Beth Din of America has been recognized as one of the nation’s pre-eminent rabbinic courts. Firmly anchored in the principles of halachah (Jewish law), the Beth Din has earned a reputation for conducting its affairs with confidentiality, competence, fairness and integrity. The Beth Din is affiliated with the Rabbinical Council of America and the Orthodox Union. It is funded by a combination of fees for services, private donations and support by communal endowments and institutions.
The Wire
Orthodox Union Joins the Chicago Jewish Community and Klal Yisrael in Mourning the Passing of HaRav Gedalia Dov Schwartz, zt”l
Dec. 20, 2020