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Trump wraps up China trip, says his patience with Iran is ‘running out’

The U.S. president called Xi’s pledge not to send military equipment to Tehran “a big statement.”

May 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Xi Jinping
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a welcoming ceremony with President Xi Jinping of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
( May 15, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to China on Friday, insisting that relations with Beijing are improving despite sharp differences over Iran, Taiwan and trade.

The Iran war featured prominently in Trump’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, with the White House saying the two leaders agreed on the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“I am not going to be much more patient,” Trump told Fox News. “They should make a deal.”

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz after the start of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28, disrupting global energy supplies. Before the war, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the strait.

Trump said Xi offered to help resolve the conflict and opposed efforts to militarize the strait or charge tolls for vessels passing through it.

“He’d like to see the Hormuz Strait open,” Trump said. “He said, ‘If I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help.’”

The president also said Xi had pledged not to send military equipment to Iran, calling it “a big statement.”

In a Truth Social post early on Friday, Trump suggested “the military decimation of Iran” is “to be continued.” He also voiced the hope that relations between Washington and Beijing would emerge “stronger and better than ever before” following his three-day visit to China.

Trump defended a comment by Xi referring to the United States as “perhaps being a declining nation,” arguing that the Chinese leader had been referring to “the tremendous damage” caused during the previous administration of Joe Biden.

“Two years ago, we were, in fact, a nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!” Trump wrote. “But now, the United States is the hottest nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!

“In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time,” Trump said, adding that the Chinese president had been referring to “the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration.”

This included, he wrote, “military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, the military decimation of Iran (to be continued!)—Strongest military on earth by far, economic powerhouse again.”

China is Iran’s largest oil customer and a close strategic partner, giving Beijing leverage over Tehran. U.S. officials have urged China to press Iran to end the war and restore freedom of navigation through the Gulf.

Washington is demanding that Tehran relinquish its enriched uranium stockpile and abandon further enrichment, while Iran seeks sanctions relief, reparations for war damage and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States paused attacks on Iran in April but has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports after talks aimed at ending the conflict stalled.

Iran
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