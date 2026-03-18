The Boris Lurie Art Foundation is dedicated to reflect the life, work and aspirations of the founder and to preserve and promote the NO!art movement with its focus on the social visionary in art and culture. It maintains the artist’s massive body of work, poetry, personal writings and archives, as well as the works of other NO!art artists which are under its control, making them available to the public and institutions of learning throughout the world. The foundation supports a variety of initiatives, including exhibitions, publications, films, acquisition, internships and grants. Through this range of activities, the Boris Lurie Foundation believes it will make a material contribution to the artistic, social and educational life of the community.