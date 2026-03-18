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Boris Lurie Art Foundation

The Boris Lurie Art Foundation is dedicated to reflect the life, work and aspirations of the founder and to preserve and promote the NO!art movement with its focus on the social visionary in art and culture. It maintains the artist’s massive body of work, poetry, personal writings and archives, as well as the works of other NO!art artists which are under its control, making them available to the public and institutions of learning throughout the world. The foundation supports a variety of initiatives, including exhibitions, publications, films, acquisition, internships and grants. Through this range of activities, the Boris Lurie Foundation believes it will make a material contribution to the artistic, social and educational life of the community.
The Wire
Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust extends ‘Boris Lurie: Nothing To Do But To Try’ exhibition through November 2022
Exhibition presents never-before-seen artworks and artifacts from artist and Holocaust survivor Boris Lurie. “This exhibition deserves serious attention from the art world,” wrote Hyperallergic. “A story of survival,” wrote Art Fix Daily.
Mar. 2, 2022