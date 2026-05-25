Trump: Iran talks ‘proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner’

The White House said in a social media post on Sunday that negotiations with Iran are progressing smoothly. The statement followed an announcement on Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump that Iran and “various other countries” had “largely negotiated” an agreement to end hostilities.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. ... Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!” the White House posted, quoting Trump.

The post included an attached statement from the president that the relationship between the United States and the Iranians was becoming much more “professional” and “productive.”

“They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb,” Trump said.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side… Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GfylPZdqBf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2026

Reportedly, the proposed deal with Iran includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing sanctions to allow Tehran to resume oil exports. In return, Iran reportedly committed not to advance its nuclear program.

Trump defended the potential deal in a Truth Social post on Sunday, saying that if an agreement is reached, “it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon.”

The president continued: “Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals! President DJT.”

A U.S. official told Axios on Sunday that the White House believes that “it could take several days” for an agreement to end the war with Iran to be approved by Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to X on Sunday that he had spoken with Trump about the negotiations.

“President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger. That means dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory,” Netanyahu wrote. “My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to take action against threats “on every front, including Lebanon,” the prime minister added.