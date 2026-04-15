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Michael Makovsky

Feature
Diplomatically Incorrect with Ron Dermer and Michael Makovsky: From Kyiv to Vienna, Ep. 1
In this inaugural podcast episode, Ambassador Ron Dermer and JINSA CEO Michael Makovsky discuss Israel’s position on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Knesset, and preview the Iran Deal being negotiated in Vienna.
Mar. 25, 2022
Elizabeth A. Berney, Ron Dermer, Michael Makovsky