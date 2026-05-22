More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Last survivor of 1929 Hebron Massacre dies at 100

Yitzhak Ben-Hebron escaped Arab riots as a child and later returned to rebuild the Jewish community in the city.

May 22, 2026
Steve Linde
Yitzhak Ben-Hebron at a family gathering in Kiryat Arba in February 2019. Credit: Hebron Jewish Community.
Yitzhak Ben-Hebron at a family gathering in Kiryat Arba in February 2019. Credit: Hebron Jewish Community.
( May 22, 2026 / JNS )

Yitzhak Ben-Hebron, believed to be the last surviving eyewitness to the 1929 Hebron Massacre, died on Thursday at the age of 100.

Born Yitzhak Halali in Hebron on Dec. 1, 1925, he later adopted the name Ben-Hebron in honor of the city in which his family had lived for generations and whose Jewish community he helped rebuild after Israel regained control of the city in 1967.

He was 4 years old when Arab rioters murdered 67 Jews and wounded dozens more during attacks that devastated the city’s centuries-old Jewish community and led to its expulsion.

Speaking at a family gathering at his son’s home in Kiryat Arba in 2019, Ben-Hebron recalled how his mother had pushed a heavy sewing machine against the front door of their home near the Avraham Avinu Synagogue to keep the attackers out.

A neighbor urged the family to flee to the synagogue. Once inside, they climbed onto chairs and escaped through upper windows as rioters rampaged through the city.

His 17-year-old sister survived under equally harrowing circumstances. She had taken refuge in the home of Eliezer Dan Slonim, a prominent banker and member of the Hebron City Council, where many Jews sought protection. The attackers murdered those inside, while she survived by hiding beneath a bed. Blood from the victims dripped onto her, leading the rioters to believe she was dead.

She later provided testimony about the killings and rapes she witnessed and identified perpetrators in police lineups.

Following the massacre, Ben-Hebron’s family moved temporarily to the Beit Hadassah building, only to face renewed threats after local Arabs recognized his sister as a survivor of the riots. The family fled Hebron that same night.

‘We were forced to leave once. It won’t happen again’

As a young man, Ben-Hebron served in the Haganah and Gadna, taking part in the struggle for Israel’s independence. He recalled surviving a fierce firefight during which he vowed that, if he lived, he would one day return to Hebron.

After Israel captured Judea and Samaria in the Six-Day War, he fulfilled that promise. Ben-Hebron was among the first Jews to return to Hebron after the war and help reestablish the Jewish community there.

He joined Rabbi Moshe Levinger and other pioneers seeking to renew Jewish life in Hebron and was among more than 120 people who initially lived in a military compound before the government authorized renewed Jewish residence in the city. He later became one of the first residents of Kiryat Arba.

“His character and his service in the Gadna and the Haganah helped shape the future of the State of Israel, and thanks to him and many others like him, we built a strong army and an independent state,” his granddaughter, Noya Shafi, wrote in a family history project in 2022.

“I have always admired him and was proud that he was my grandfather,” she wrote. “The conversations we had brought us closer together, and I felt as if I had traveled through history alongside him.”

In recent years, Ben-Hebron lived in Ashkelon while continuing to share his memories of the massacre and the destruction of Hebron’s historic Jewish community.

In a 1988 interview with Maariv during the First Intifada, Ben-Hebron reflected on the experiences that shaped his life. After masked youths near Bethlehem hurled a rock through the window of his vehicle, he stopped, fired warning shots into the air and recalled the trauma of his childhood in Hebron.

“I’m already 63 years old,” Ben-Hebron told the newspaper. “I was born in Hebron, and during the riots of 1929, I was a 4-year-old child. We were forced to leave once. It won’t happen again.”

His son, Amishav, believed to be the first Jewish child born in Hebron after the Six-Day War, was traveling with him when the rock struck the vehicle.

“We’re not chasing those youngsters,” Ben-Hebron told his grandson after firing the warning shots. “The shots into the air were meant to alert the IDF soldiers.”

The interview captured the determination that defined much of Ben-Hebron’s life. Having survived the massacre that ended centuries of continuous Jewish life in Hebron, he dedicated himself to rebuilding a Jewish presence in the city of the Jewish patriarchs and matriarchs.

His oft-repeated declaration—“We were forced to leave once. It won’t happen again”—became emblematic of his commitment to Hebron and its Jewish heritage.

Ben-Hebron also preserved a unique relic of the community that was destroyed in the 1929 massacre. According to his testimony, recorded by his granddaughter, a Jewish American journalist rescued a Sephardic Megillat Esther while rioters were burning Torah scrolls and Jewish property.

The scroll was entrusted to a Jerusalem resident, who delivered it to Ben-Hebron after the unidentified journalist learned he had survived the massacre. “The journalist requested that he give the Megillah to me after learning that I was a survivor of the 1929 riots,” Ben-Hebron said.

Ben-Hebron treasured the Megillah, viewing it as a tangible connection to the vanished Jewish community of his childhood.

Avraham Kiryati, who also survived the 1929 massacre, died at the age of 102 on January 22, 2023. Ben-Hebron’s death marks the passing of the last known direct witness to the massacre, one of the deadliest anti-Jewish attacks in Mandatory Palestine and a defining event in the history of Hebron.

Obituaries
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and earned graduate degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
EXPLORE JNS
Daniel Mead with U.S. Attorney Rivetti, Officer Smidga, Tree of Life survivors, and PBP Chief Lando. May 21, 2026. Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Pennsylvania
U.S. News
Tree of Life officer Daniel Mead given Hometown Hero Award
“Nearly eight years after the shooting, our gratitude and admiration for the heroic bravery and selfless dedication of the first responders that day endures,” said U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Army Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers III, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Central, speaks during a panel at Special Operations Forces Week 2026 in Tampa, Fla., May 20, 2026. Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller.
U.S. News
US, Israel, Middle East partners aligning battlefield technologies
Army Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers III said that future conflicts will require allied special operations forces to integrate quickly and operate with compatible systems.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits a wounded soldier, May 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir visits wounded troops ahead of Shavuot, says IDF on high alert
“The strength and resilience you and your families demonstrate throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process inspire the entire nation of Israel,” the IDF chief said.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers of the new technological unit “Alumot” in an inauguration ceremony held on May 20, 2026, at the Gideonim base near Rishon LeZion. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF establishes AI unit to preserve information advantage on the battlefield
“The Alumot Unit will work to make artificial intelligence capabilities accessible to the fighters at the operational edge.”
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the 769th Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills two armed terrorists near Lebanon border
Suspected drone infiltration triggered sirens in Rosh Hanikra.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF forces conduct a counterterrorism operation in Judea and Samaria, May 20, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF foils Hamas shooting in Hebron, arrests suspects
Security forces said the terrorists were preparing an attack in the near future.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
A dangerous dividing line
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not a potted plant
Mitchell Bard