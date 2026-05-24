Israel mocks Spain after Gaza flotilla activists beaten by police in Bilbao
“We demand an explanation from the Spanish government regarding its treatment of the flotilla anarchists,” the Foreign Ministry wrote.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday mocked Spain’s government after Madrid criticized Jerusalem over its handling of activists detained from a Gaza-bound protest flotilla.
The activists were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on May 18 and 19, briefly held in Israel and then deported. Spain’s leftist leadership had condemned Israel’s treatment of the group, which the United States called the “pro-Hamas flotilla” in slapping sanctions on some of the organizers it accused last week of terrorism ties.
The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem demanded “an explanation from the Spanish government regarding its treatment of the flotilla anarchists,” citing an incident at Bilbao Airport on Saturday in which returning activists scuffled with police and blocked an arrivals gate. Video appears to show police beating and detaining the activists.
We demand an explanation from the Spanish government regarding its treatment of the flotilla anarchists pic.twitter.com/k2bbkKq7tm— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 23, 2026
The ministry also circulated videos it said showed chaotic scenes involving the activists in Greece, and another clip from Dublin of a participant holding an Iranian regime flag.
The flotilla anarchists bring provocation and chaos everywhere.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 23, 2026
Here they are in Greece. pic.twitter.com/9KV3o49BeU
“The flotilla anarchists bring provocation and chaos everywhere,” the ministry said, adding that they were “not peace activists.”
Now in Dublin: meet the flotilla anarchists.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 23, 2026
Admiring the murderous Iranian regime.
Not peace activists - agents of chaos. pic.twitter.com/6F2mO57Nh3