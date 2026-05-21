Frontline Support: OU Israel program offers spiritual lifeline to Anglo troops

OU Israel has launched what it calls “Frontline Support,” an innovative new program designed to assist English-speaking (a.k.a. “Anglo”) Israel Defense Forces soldiers in their spiritual and personal journeys throughout their military service.

Utilizing a network of religious mentors with military experience, the program aims to help soldiers across the spectrum of religious observance find meaning and community, while addressing challenges related to religious identity and practice during their service.

OU Israel is the Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish identity and community. The group launched the initiative in recognition of the need for a dedicated program that would provide support to lone soldiers and other English-speaking soldiers outside of the Hesder Yeshiva or traditional Yeshiva frameworks.

More than 70 soldiers have already signed up to take part in the pilot project.

Rabbi Ian Schwartz, director of Frontline Support and an active IDF veteran, said the program offers a genuine connection for English-speaking soldiers from diverse religious backgrounds a place of understanding, without judgment, that meets each soldier where they are.

He explained to JNS the details of the initiative. Schwartz said that the Anglo soldiers are paired one on one with mentors who they meet with regularly in order to receive the religious and spiritual support they need while serving in the army.

In addition, Schwartz shared that groups of up to 15 soldiers form a chaburah, a small-knit supportive community who come together to learn Torah, discuss, or share their experiences.

Schwartz said there are also special group programs and events.

He added that every soldier deserves to know they have people they can turn to in moments of personal uncertainty, and to be reminded of the broader purpose and meaning of their service through the lens of Torah, community, and connection.

“This program exists because we believe the future and current leaders of Israel are those serving in the army, and we should support them—not just to get by, but to grow and become active members of Israeli society, proudly religious and proud to make an impact on the country,” he said.

Esti Moskovitz-Kalman, director of Anglo Engagement and Programming at OU Israel, told JNS that soldiers in the army often face a struggle against inertia.

She said soldiers frequently grapple with an internal conundrum, asking themselves, “What is the purpose of all this?”

“This program offers soldiers the opportunity to join together, reframe their experience, and strengthen their sense of meaning on their personal spiritual journeys,” she said.

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, she added, hundreds of Anglo soldiers have been grappling with profound questions of identity, faith, and purpose.

“Frontline Support was created by the OU in Israel to ensure they do not face that journey alone. We connect them with mentors, Torah, and community in a language and framework that speaks directly to their lived reality,” she said.

Rabbi Avi Berman, executive director of OU Israel, told JNS that Anglo IDF soldiers, many of whom have recently made aliyah or are lone soldiers from English-speaking countries, are often seeking direction and guidance throughout their service.

At the same time, he said that the parents of many of these soldiers did not serve in the army themselves and may therefore not be able to relate to their experiences.

“The army is doing is doing a great job, but who is giving these soldiers the spiritual dose they need?” he asked.

Berman said that what he ultimately appreciates about the program is that soldiers—whom he described as extremely passionate, dedicated, and patriotic—are given the reinforcement and platform to thrive in their service.

Frontline Support celebrated its launch last week in Jerusalem with an event for active duty IDF soldiers.

Attendees met with program mentors and heard from Rabbi Judah Mischel, director of Camp HASC, who shared Torah inspiration to help frame the uniqueness and greatness of their army service at this time in history.

The event included an address by Gabi Katz, a former IDF lone soldier and author of “Alone With God: The Daily Journal of a Religious Lone Soldier.” Katz, who was wounded in battle in Lebanon, shared his perspective on the importance of spiritual support in one’s individual army service.