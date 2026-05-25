More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Straight Up

Is the Iran war restarting?

May 25, 2026
Daniel Seaman
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

Welcome to “Straight Up,” the bold, unfiltered JNS news show hosted by former director of Israel’s Government Press Office, Danny Seaman. Drawing on decades at the forefront of Israeli media and public diplomacy, he delivers sharp, unapologetic analysis on the issues shaping Israel, the Middle East and the global news narrative. From dismantling myths about the Oslo Accords in the 1990s to the Abraham Accords of 2020 to exposing the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas alliance and the Western media’s bias against Israel, Seaman’s commentary is fearless, factual and grounded in firsthand experience. His direct, authoritative voice cuts through propaganda to reveal what’s driving events in the region.

Each week, “Straight Up” dives deep into the biggest stories in Israeli news, featuring in-depth conversations with journalists, security experts and policymakers who know the facts behind the headlines. Seaman’s no-spin approach sheds light on the moral, strategic and political challenges facing Israel—from countering terror and defending democracy to navigating its relationships with the United States and Arab world. Candid, uncompromising and deeply informed, “Straight Up” is the show for viewers who want to understand Israel and the Middle East as they truly are—without filters, without fear and straight to the point.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Daniel Seaman
Daniel Seaman Daniel Seaman
EXPLORE JNS
Magen David Adom midwife Gila Arbiv, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Feature
Delivering change: MDA midwife seeks expanded role for women’s health care
Gila Zarbiv says Israel can improve maternal care by giving midwives a larger role before, during and after birth.
May 25, 2026
Judy Lash Balint
Palestinian Prisoners, Gaza
Israel News
Israel: Palestinians continue to reward terrorists with ‘blood-money’
The Palestinian Authority pays a one-time grant to incarcerated terrorists and to slain terrorists’ families.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Items placed in memory of the victims of the Dec. 14 Bondi Beach shooting are seen at the Bondi Pavilion in Sydney on Jan. 22, 2026. Photo by Steven Markham/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Australia spy chief says Jew-hatred was left unchecked after Gaza war began
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind at least two antisemitic attacks, Australia’s national security agency found.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette, pose at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on May 25, 2026. Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Marco Rubio castigates Hezbollah for threatening to overthrow Lebanese government
“The era in which a terrorist group held an entire nation hostage is coming to an end,” said the U.S. secretary of state.
May 25, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. Credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu vows: ‘Iran will never have a nuclear weapon’
The Israeli premier reiterates that he and the U.S. president have pledged to never allow the Islamic Republic to get the bomb.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Near Gaza
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas terrorist tied to Oct. 7 Zikim attack
Louay Hisham Mahmoud Basal was eliminated in a targeted strike after being identified as an immediate threat to Israeli troops.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed proxy group Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / JLMinute
What the possible US-Iran agreement could mean for Israel
May. 25, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Confronting the poison of anti-Zionism
Ben Cohen