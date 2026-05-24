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Israeli high-tech leaders ride wave of support for trauma victims

A Shavuot benefit at Jerusalem’s Tower of David raised funds for HaGal Sheli’s surfing-based rehabilitation programs.

May 24, 2026
Steve Linde
Israel’s high-tech industry united for HaGal Sheli's Shavuot benefit supporting trauma rehabilitation programs at the Tower of David Jerusalem, May 20, 2026. Credit: HaGal Sheli.
Israel’s high-tech industry united for HaGal Sheli’s Shavuot benefit supporting trauma rehabilitation programs, May 20, 2026. Credit: HaGal Sheli.
( May 24, 2026 / JNS )

Leaders from Israel’s high-tech and business sectors gathered at the Tower of David Jerusalem before Shavuot for a benefit supporting trauma rehabilitation programs for Israelis affected by the war, reflecting growing efforts by the private sector to address the country’s mounting mental health challenges.

The event raised funds for programs run by HaGal Sheli (“My Wave”). The nonprofit organization uses surfing and the sea as therapeutic tools to help trauma survivors build resilience and regain confidence. Since the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, demand for mental health services has surged, particularly among former hostages, Nova music festival survivors, residents of the Gaza Envelope and members of the security forces.

The initiative originated with Idan Nurick, founder and CEO of Paragon Solutions, and quickly drew support from prominent figures in Israel’s technology industry, venture capital community and broader business sector.

Among those attending were Nurick and Paragon Solutions co-founder Ehud Schneorson, Natural Intelligence founder Nir Greenberg, and Avital Dekel-Chen, wife of former Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen. Representatives of Citibank, ION and Jefferies also participated, alongside other senior executives and investors.

(From left) Omer Tulchinsky, co-founder and curriculum director of HaGal Sheli, Avital Dekel-Chen, wife of freed hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yaron Waksman, co-founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli at the Tower of David Jerusalem, May 20, 2026. Credit: HaGal Sheli.
(From left) Omer Tulchinsky, co-founder and curriculum director of HaGal Sheli, Avital Dekel-Chen, wife of freed hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yaron Waksman, co-founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli at the Tower of David Jerusalem, May 20, 2026. Credit: HaGal Sheli.

The colorful Wednesday evening celebration featured performances by Israeli artists Omer Keinan, T-PURSE, REBRN, MITA GAMI and Jackie (IT), and was produced by TECH.NO.DROME, one of Israel’s leading event production companies.

“All proceeds from the benefit will be dedicated to trauma treatment programs that use surfing and the sea as therapeutic tools,” the organizers said in a press release.

“Since the outbreak of the war, we have witnessed an unprecedented surge in requests for mental health support,” said Yaron Waksman, co-founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli. “This benefit enables us to expand and deepen trauma care, providing hope, resilience and tools to thousands of people of all ages, including returned hostages, residents of the Gaza Envelope communities, Nova survivors and members of the security forces.”

He added, “The event was incredible and deeply moving, and together we are rising to the challenge with the goal of leaving no one behind.”

Youth taking part in a HaGal Sheli surfing program in Tel Aviv. Credit: HaGal Sheli.

‘Just as in the sea, so too in life’

Founded in 2013 by Waksman and Omer Tulchinsky, who now serves as its curriculum director, HaGal Sheli uses the sea and surfing as therapeutic tools to strengthen mental resilience and foster self-confidence among participants facing a wide range of challenges. The nonprofit operates educational, therapeutic and rehabilitation programs for at-risk youth, trauma survivors and people with physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities.

Its unique approach combines professional therapy with surfing instruction, helping participants develop coping skills, confidence and emotional resilience. “Just as in the sea, so too in life,” the organization says, emphasizing the ability to navigate uncertainty, overcome obstacles and regain a sense of control.

Since the outbreak of the war, HaGal Sheli has significantly expanded its trauma treatment programs, working with returned hostages, Nova music festival survivors, residents of communities attacked on Oct. 7, evacuees from the Gaza Envelope and northern Israel, and members of the security forces coping with the emotional effects of combat.

To date, more than 20,000 people have completed the organization’s programs. HaGal Sheli currently operates some 500 group programs annually, supported by more than 500 professionals in the fields of therapy, education and surfing. Activities take place at 12 surfing centers along Israel’s coastline as well as through affiliated programs in San Diego.

HaGal Sheli received the President’s Volunteer Award in 2024 “for strengthening national resilience in routine and emergency situations.” The award, one of Israel’s highest recognitions for civic volunteerism and community service, was presented at a ceremony hosted by President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Former world surfing champion Shaun Tomson, who won the world title in 1977, has been among the international supporters of HaGal Sheli’s work. A longtime friend of Israel’s surfing community—dating back to 1983, when he helped launch the country’s first professional surfing competition at Tel Aviv’s Hilton Beach—Tomson returned to Israel in February 2024 to partner with HaGal Sheli’s “Waves of Hope” trauma intervention program.

During the visit, he led therapeutic surfing sessions for children evacuated from communities affected by the Oct. 7 attacks and shared his “Surfer’s Code,” a personal philosophy designed to help people build resilience and purpose in the face of adversity.

“I felt it was my duty as a Jew and the only Jewish world surfing champion to come and share solidarity, support and hope with young people who have experienced a terrible tragedy,” Tomson said, adding that through surfing and mentorship, the goal was “to give these children a chance at a new wave.”

For many attendees, the Shavuot event underscored how Israel’s business community has increasingly mobilized alongside civil society organizations since the war began, helping fund initiatives aimed at addressing the long-term emotional and psychological impact of the conflict.

Health Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and earned graduate degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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