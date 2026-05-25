More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel summons Spanish envoy over ‘severe violence’ against Gaza flotilla activists

Jerusalem summoned the chargé d’affaires after videos showed Spanish police using force against participants returning home.

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Basque police officers detain members of the Global Sumud Flotilla upon their arrival at Bilbao airport on May 23, 2026. Photo by Idurre Etxaburu / AFP via Getty Images.
Basque police officers detain members of the Global Sumud Flotilla upon their arrival at Bilbao airport on May 23, 2026. Photo by Idurre Etxaburu / AFP via Getty Images.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it had summoned Spain’s chargé d’affaires in Tel Aviv for a clarification meeting over what it described as “severe acts of violence” by Spanish authorities against participants of a Gaza-bound flotilla upon their return to the European country.

The ministry said Political Director Ambassador Yossi Amrani, acting on instructions from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, raised concerns with Spanish diplomat Francisca Pedrós following the circulation of videos and images from the incident. Israel accused Spain of hypocrisy, saying Madrid both supports flotilla efforts and criticizes Israel’s enforcement of its naval blockade of Gaza.

The anti-Israel activists last week were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, briefly held in Israel and then deported. In Saturday’s incident at Bilbao Airport in northern Spain’s Basque region, returning activists scuffled with police after blocking an arrivals gate. Video shows police beating and detaining the activists.

“The Political Director pointed to the hypocrisy of the Spanish government, which sends its provocateurs to Israel and then condemns Israel for its lawful actions to enforce a legal naval blockade—while at the same time Spanish authorities employed severe violence against those same flotilla participants,” according to the statement. “The Political Director demanded an explanation as to why, nearly 24 hours after the serious acts of violence committed by the Spanish authorities, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez or any of his ministers have still not seen fit to condemn the Spanish authorities’ violence, while they are always quick to condemn Israel on any pretext whatsoever.”

The statement continued: “The Political Director clarified that the Spanish authorities had to deal only with provocations carried out by some of the flotilla participants against Israel—whereas Israel faced far more serious provocations by many hundreds of flotilla participants during each of the last six flotillas—and yet the Spanish authorities resorted to severe violence that was not employed by Israel.”

According to the ministry, Amrani also questioned Spain’s handling of a flotilla activist identified as Spanish citizen Saif Abu Kashk, whom Jerusalem says has ties to the Hamas terrorist organization and is under recent U.S. sanctions.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Gaza Strip Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: Four Hezbollah terrorists killed in IDF strikes
The Israeli military also targeted observation assets used against troops.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Rubio
U.S. News
Rubio slams Iran for investing in Hamas ‘rapists and murderers’
Tehran would rather send its funds to terrorist groups across the world than caring for its own people, the U.S. Secretary of State said.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa addresses the media in Ljubljana, Slovenia on May 22, 2026. Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Slovenia will soften anti-Israel line, Israeli official says
Relations with Jerusalem may thaw under the new right-wing prime minister, but he may lack the political capital for a full reversal.
May 25, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Members of Brit HaNegev VeHa’ar, including Ruti Doron of Tekoa (center) and Dr. Alon Pauker of Kibbutz Be’eri (right), receive the 2026 Jerusalem Unity Prize from Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. (Courtesy)
Feature
Jerusalem Unity Prize honors Israelis building bridges since Oct. 7
Among this year’s recipients was Brit HaNegev VeHa’ar, an initiative that brings together residents of the western Negev and Gush Etzion.
May 25, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. Credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu vows: ‘Iran will never have a nuclear weapon’
The Israeli premier reiterates that he and the U.S. president have pledged to never allow the Islamic Republic to get the bomb.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Young Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter at a kindergarden in central Israel, during the war between Israel and Gaza terrorists, Nov. 5, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/FLASH90.
Israel News
WATCH: Children in northern Israel shelter during sirens
Kids near the border are still routinely forced to take shelter during Hezbollah attacks.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
How Iran uses nuclear negotiations to gain strategic advantage
May. 24, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Confronting the poison of anti-Zionism
Ben Cohen