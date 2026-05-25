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Huckabee: America is worth fighting for

The U.S. diplomat marks Memorial Day for the “brave Americans” who gave their lives to defend “our natural rights.”

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Huckabee
Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, at the Tel Aviv Conference, May 12, 2026. Credit: U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Monday that Memorial Day is a time to “honor the brave Americans who gave the last full measure of devotion.”

He added, “We owe a debt we can never fully repay, but we can honor their sacrifice by defending our natural rights, standing united as one nation under God, and teaching our children that America is worth fighting for.”

JNS Staff
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