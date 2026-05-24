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Several instances of ‘concerning’ images, including Jew-hatred, in employee-only areas in federal prison in Pennsylvania

The high-security prison has since removed the offensive images, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice’s office of the inspector general.

May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Justice Department
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Robert F. Kennedy Building. Credit: DOJ Office of the Inspector General.
( May 23, 2026 / JNS )

An unannounced inspection at a high-security, federal prison in Waymart, Pa., between June 2 and 5, 2025, found “several instances” in employee-only areas of “concerning imagery containing sexually explicit language and symbols associated with designated criminal groups, as well as white supremacy and antisemitic movements.”

That’s according to a report which the U.S. Department of Justice’s office of the inspector general released on May 21.

On a light switch in United States Penitentiary Canaan’s control tower, inspectors found “lighting bolts” drawn, which it said “resemble ‘SS’ bolts.”

“An FBI law enforcement bulletin has identified the SS bolts as the historic insignia of the Schutzstaffel of Nazi Germany and documented that this imagery is commonly used by current white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups in the United States,” per the report.

The report included a photograph of what looked like two highlighter-green bolts drawn over a light blue background on the double light switch.

When inspectors mentioned the imagery to the jail warden and captain, “they told us that they were not aware of these images, acknowledged that the conduct was unprofessional and asserted that these depictions would be removed,” the report states.

The jail told inspectors that as of February, the images had been removed or painted over and “provided photographic evidence to confirm these actions,” according to the report.

The report also states that “during our on-site observation of the control room, a centralized location where correctional officers monitor security cameras, electronic door controls and facility-wide communication systems, we heard an employee use sexually explicit language toward another employee over the institution’s official radio communications channel.”

“Additionally, we witnessed employees using demeaning and derogatory language when referring to specific inmates and a religious services area used by inmates,” it adds.

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