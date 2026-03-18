For over two decades, Chazaq has stood on the front lines of Jewish continuity, providing fund and educational programs for thousands of public school students in more than 25 locations. From Sunday schools that introduce children to their Jewish identity, to daily teen afterschool programs that keep youth off the streets, Chazaq equips the next generation with values, direction and purpose. Every day, more Jewish children in public schools are searching for identity, guidance and connection. To meet this growing need, Chazaq must continue expanding its programs, reaching new communities, and strengthening existing ones—ensuring that no child is left behind. Born in Queens and reaching communities around the world, Chazaq is not only shaping futures—it is strengthing the next generation of Jewish life.