IDF dismantles Hamas weapons storage facilities

Over the past week, the Israel Defense Forces struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities in locations across the Gaza Strip, removing an immediate threat to Israeli troops and civilians, the military said.

The facilities contained explosive devices, assault rifles, sniper rifles and other military equipment intended for use against IDF troops operating near the Yellow Line as well as Israeli civilians, the army said.

In one of the targeted sites, troops dismantled approximately 10 pickup trucks that the military said were being used by Hamas for operational and military purposes.

Secondary explosions were observed following the strikes, indicating the presence of additional weapons and munitions stored inside the facilities, the IDF said.

The military said it implemented measures to reduce the risk of civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

The operations were conducted as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate security threats in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

Troops operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act against immediate threats, the military added.

The announcement comes amid continued Israeli security operations aimed at preventing Hamas from rebuilding its “military” capabilities and targeting Israeli forces or civilians.