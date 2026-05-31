Support grows for Caroline Glick as NY consul post considered

Caroline Glick has received a flood of supportive comments since reports surfaced that the veteran journalist and current international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being considered as Israel’s next consul general in New York, replacing Ofir Akunis, who is expected to be appointed chairman of Keren Hayesod–United Israel Appeal.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.) said that Glick “has been one of the strongest advocates for closer U.S.-Israeli relations for over 30 years. Her diplomatic body of work speaks for itself from her work in journalism, to her informational lectures, and all she has done while serving under Prime Minister Netanyahu. Anyone who knows Caroline can speak to her good character and her passion for tightening the bond between the United States and Israel.”

Glick was a senior contributing editor at JNS and hosted “The Caroline Glick” show on JNS TV before being joining the Netanyahu administration in February 2025.

Fox News commentator Mark Levin said, “What’s needed in New York, especially now, is Caroline Glick as consul general. She’s exceptionally talented. Intelligent, knowledgeable, experienced and articulate. Given the hostile nature of the New York City mayor and his administration, in my opinion Israel needs a consul general who is strong, fearless and unapologetic. Caroline also knows the ropes and is highly respected both in Israel and here. She’d be a terrific consul general.”

Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein said, “I’ve known Caroline Glick for decades. She is arguably the greatest and smartest and most insightful and courageous pro-Israel journalist in the world. She would be the greatest consul general Israel has ever had. She can make Israel’s case in a powerful and persuasive way that will translate into bringing a large and new group of Israel supporters to the fore. She would cause a small revolution in Israel’s PR problems. She is an inspired choice.”

Sarah Stern, president of the EMET Endowment for Middle East Truth, who frequently works on Capitol Hill, said that Glick “carries on her strong, steady shoulders the collective wisdom of the Jewish people, the sagacity of years of experience living in the Jewish state, and the judgement, intellectual honesty and moral clarity to always write, do and to speak the emet, the truth. Because of those qualities and more, she would make an excellent consul general in New York.”

Caroline Glick, international affairs adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attends the FOZ Ambassadors Summit in Jerusalem, Dec. 7, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said that Glick “is exactly the right choice to serve as Israel’s consul general in New York. For decades, she has been one of the most clear-eyed and effective voices strengthening the bond between the United States and Israel. She understands the dynamics of both countries and has never been afraid to speak the truth about the threats facing the Jewish people. At a moment when American Jews are confronting a historic surge in antisemitism and when Israel continues to fight for its very survival, Caroline Glick’s conviction and clarity is precisely what this role requires.”

Dan Mariaschin, outgoing CEO of B’nai B’rith International, called Glick “the right person at the right moment, in the right place.”

Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president, American Friends of Lubavitch-Chabad, said that “as we all know, Caroline has some very deeply held beliefs. And she has been proven right (no pun intended) on many occasions. At the same time, she has the intelligence and integrity to appreciate that were she to assume a public position, she will need to avail herself of those that think differently than her. Perhaps it would be we wise for critics to engage and communicate with her instead of trying to negate her appointment. That would hopefully be better for everyone.”

In addition to her extensive journalism experience at various media outlets and leading work at think tanks, Glick authored The Israeli Solution: A One State Plan for Peace in the Middle East (2014) and Shackled Warrior: Israel and the Global Jihad (2008).

Glick was born in Houston and raised in Chicago before moving to Israel in 1991, shortly after earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from Columbia University. She joined the Israel Defense Forces that year and served as an officer for more than five years, including as a captain in the Defense Ministry from 1994 to 1996, where she was a member of Israel’s negotiating team with the Palestinians.

She served as assistant foreign policy adviser to Netanyahu in 1997 and 1998. Glick went on to study at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, receiving a master’s degree in public policy in 2000. She lives in Efrat, in Gush Etzion, Judea, and is the mother of sons.