Exclusive: House panel says it uncovered new funding links between Biden admin and anti-Netanyahu, left-wing groups

The House Judiciary Committee said that it has uncovered new funding links between the Biden administration and left-wing groups that oppose the Israeli government, as well as groups with ties to terrorist organizations

A May 29 committee memorandum, which JNS obtained exclusively and which was addressed to committee members from the Republican-led committee staff, addresses “new information about the Biden-Harris administration helping to fund protests against the Netanyahu government.”

It alleges that U.S.-based organizations, including the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Tides Network, “provided over $5 million to groups that funded radical anti-Israel protests in the U.S. and Israel, and supported multiple terrorist-linked NGOs.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the committee, told JNS that the funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development, the State Department and other federal agencies raised questions about the misuse of federal dollars.

“You’re taking taxpayer money, you’re supposed to be doing good work,” the congressman said. “Why in the heck is it going to groups that are pro-Hamas?”

“Our government is sending American tax dollars to NGOs that are undermining our ally—our best ally—the State of Israel,” he told JNS. “That’s not how it’s supposed to work.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks at AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2021. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.

The memo provides new details, after the committee released the initial findings of its investigation in 2025.

It describes a web of financial connections, in which the Biden administration “provided grant funds to groups that contributed directly and indirectly to the judicial reform protests that sought to undermine the Israeli government.”

“Documents suggest that the Jewish Communal Fund, and its grantees, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and PEF Israel Endowment Funds, may have violated their tax-exempt status by funding groups engaged in radical anti-government campaigns in Israel,” the memo says.

“Another U.S. government grantee, Abraham Initiatives, similarly led anti-government protests in Israel and, according to a 2023 audit, the organization failed to comply with anti-terrorism procedures in a USAID-funded program,” per the memo.

Between 2016 and 2022, the Tides Network received $30 million from USAID, while Abraham Initiatives received about $2.05 million in government funds between 2018 and 2021.

Some of the money that the Biden administration provided to these groups was intended for projects unrelated to Israel.

In the case of Tides, the $30 million went to “a civil development program in regions of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir meets with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in April 2025. Credit: Office of the Israeli national security minister.

The report argues that money intended for one project freed these organizations to fund activism in Israel to oppose the judicial reform efforts of the Netanyahu government.

“Money is fungible,” Jordan told JNS. “It’s tough to track exactly, but it looks like some of this money was also then being run through one or two NGOs, winding up on college campuses to promote all the crazy antisemitic, anti-Israel stuff on campuses.”

“Even worse yet, it looks like some of it maybe even funded organizations that had links to terrorism,” he said.

In one example, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) “received millions of dollars in grants from the Biden-Harris Administration’s USAID, State Department and Department of Defense,” the committee memo says.

RPA then donated $557,000 to its “affiliate and partner,” the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF), per the memo.

RBF, in turn, has “donated $190,000 to Defense for Children International Palestine, an Israel-designated terrorist organization with ties to the U.S.-designated terrorist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine,” according to the memo.

RBF has also made donations to Jewish Voice for Peace, one of the main organizers of anti-Israel demonstrations in the United States, and to Alliance for Global Justice, a U.S.-based non-profit that the committee alleges has provided funding to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.

The Biden administration designated Samidoun as a front for the PFLP in 2024.

JNS sought comment from all nine of the organizations that the committee Republicans describe in their report.

Jordan told JNS that the layers of funding increased the complexity of the investigation and made it difficult to ascribe conclusive intent to the Biden administration for letting money go to groups linked to terrorists.

“I don’t know that we have any evidence that suggests that they knew they were funding some organization that was actively giving dollars to groups associated with terrorism,” Jordan said.

“It’s just today’s left, you see this all the time,” he told JNS. “It’s always against Israel, and always this pro-Hamas, pro-Gaza approach to things. I think it was probably that.”

Through defunding USAID and conducting oversight investigations, the Trump administration and Republicans intend to prevent federal money from being used to undermine Israel, Jordan told JNS.

“It’s important that this kind of stuff is not going on any longer,” the congressman said. “That we make sure it’s not going to happen in the future.”