Israeli study finds aging effects reversible in mouse livers

Some cellular effects of aging may be reversible, according to a new study by researchers at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University.

The team found that boosting activity of the protein SIRT6 in the livers of aged mice restored genetic patterns to a more youthful state. Mice equivalent in age to about 70–80 human years showed significant reversal of age-related chromatin changes within a month of treatment.

Researchers also reported reduced inflammation and improved metabolic function, suggesting partial recovery of liver performance, not just structural changes.

The findings indicate that age-related cellular decline may be more flexible than previously believed, and point to potential therapies aimed at improving health in older individuals, rather than only extending lifespan.