More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   JLMinute

Trump’s Iran strategy and the future of the Abraham Accords

June 1, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

“Jerusalem Minute” is your JNS weekly news briefing filmed in the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem, the heart of where some of Israel’s biggest stories unfold. Hosted by Alex Traiman, JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief, and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the show delivers sharp, real-time analysis on the events shaping Israel and the Middle East. From Gaza to Lebanon to Iran’s regional aggression, U.S.-Israel diplomacy and domestic political turmoil, “Jerusalem Minute” offers an up-to-the-minute picture of what’s happening and why it matters.

Bring an understanding of the history of the Middle East and insider perspectives, Traiman and Hasten unpack Israel’s most urgent developments. Each episode connects breaking news to the broader geopolitical landscape—examining how global decisions, regional tensions and media narratives impact Israel’s security and diplomacy. For anyone seeking a credible, fast-moving analysis of Israel news and Middle East affairs, “Jerusalem Minute” delivers context and clarity you won’t find anywhere else.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Abraham Accords
Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
People gather as Spanish Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi's Casa Batllo is lit with the rainbow flag for Gay Pride month in Barcelona on June 28, 2019. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Barcelona spa apologizes for exclusion of Jews
The gay bathhouse barred event organizers, it said, after they questioned Jews about Zionism and kicked them out, triggering legal action.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Marines prepare to fire a U.S. Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) at a drone during a live fire exercise as part of U.S.-Philippines joint military exercises at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales Province, Philippines, on April 28, 2026. Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images.
U.S. News
How the US plans to eliminate the drone threat
Marine Corps exercise uses vehicles armed with proximity-fuse shells, reducing the cost of each shootdown to a few thousand dollars.
June 1, 2026
ILH Staff
A cropped image of Richard Fowler, left, Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur at The Hepburn on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for The Young Turks.
World News
Far-left pundits Hasan Piker, Cenk Uygur say UK barred them
The American anti-Israel commentators said British authorities had revoked their travel authorization, citing concerns that their presence was not conducive to the public good.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
ICJ International Court of Justice
Israel News
Israel: South Africa’s genocide case against Jewish state ‘collapsing’
“This case was never about the facts. It has always been a propaganda campaign by South Africa in the service of Hamas.”
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Feature
Yad L’Olim marks fifth anniversary after assisting 50,000 immigrants from over 40 countries
“Especially over these difficult years of war and uncertainty, aliyah can be especially challenging,” Yad L’Olim CEO Dov Lipman tells JNS.
June 1, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Ofir Katz, chairman of the Special Committee on Amendments to Basic Law: The Government, leads a committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 19, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset committee sends dissolution bill to plenary vote
The Knesset House Committee voted 8-0 to advance the proposal to call for elections.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Emergency workers in the Tel Aviv area where an Iranian ballistic missile struck on June 14, 2025. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Iran’s latest statements reveal
May. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Column
A welcome effort to douse modern-day blood libels
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
War and peace in Lebanon
Ben Cohen