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News   Israel News

Helen Mirren attacked in London over her support for Israel

A man stopped the veteran actress and hurled a string of insults at her.

May 29, 2026
ILH Staff
Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren at the Genesis (“Jewish Nobel”) Prize ceremony in Jerusalem on June 23, 2016. Credit: Shutterstock.
Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren at the Genesis (“Jewish Nobel”) prize ceremony in Jerusalem on June 23, 2016. Credit: Shutterstock.
( May 29, 2026 / Israel Hayom )

Footage circulated online by an account called Anti-Fascist Action UK shows actress Helen Mirren smiling at a passerby who approached her on the streets of London, a smile that quickly faded.

The man, who turned out to be a pro-Palestinian activist, launched a verbal attack on her over her sympathetic stance toward Israel. He called her a “Zionist bitch,” and directed similar abuse at her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

At that point, Hackford intervened, asked the man to move away and repeatedly demanded that he leave.

Mirren’s connection to Israel is not new. She volunteered at Kibbutz HaOn, on the southeastern shore of the Sea of Galilee, shortly after the Six-Day War, and has since often expressed her love for the country, while publicly opposing cultural boycotts against it.

Throughout her career, she has portrayed prominent Jewish and Israeli figures, including Maria Altmann in “Woman in Gold” and Golda Meir in Israeli director Guy Nattiv’s 2023 film “Golda.”

Last month, she signed an open letter alongside international stars including Amy Schumer, Mila Kunis, Sharon Osbourne and Boy George, supporting Israel’s participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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