Helen Mirren attacked in London over her support for Israel

Footage circulated online by an account called Anti-Fascist Action UK shows actress Helen Mirren smiling at a passerby who approached her on the streets of London, a smile that quickly faded.

The man, who turned out to be a pro-Palestinian activist, launched a verbal attack on her over her sympathetic stance toward Israel. He called her a “Zionist bitch,” and directed similar abuse at her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

At that point, Hackford intervened, asked the man to move away and repeatedly demanded that he leave.

This is disgusting. What has become of London? Tonight Dame Helen Mirren, who is not Jewish, was harassed and called a “Zionist bitch” on the street.



This is what happens when Islamist terrorist ideology is emboldened and excused.



ENOUGH. pic.twitter.com/5LhUer2KgZ — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 28, 2026

Mirren’s connection to Israel is not new. She volunteered at Kibbutz HaOn, on the southeastern shore of the Sea of Galilee, shortly after the Six-Day War, and has since often expressed her love for the country, while publicly opposing cultural boycotts against it.

Throughout her career, she has portrayed prominent Jewish and Israeli figures, including Maria Altmann in “Woman in Gold” and Golda Meir in Israeli director Guy Nattiv’s 2023 film “Golda.”

Last month, she signed an open letter alongside international stars including Amy Schumer, Mila Kunis, Sharon Osbourne and Boy George, supporting Israel’s participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Helen Mirren has proudly and masterfully portrayed strong Jewish women in a number of her films. Harassing her in the street and shouting that she's an “evil Zionist” is not criticism - it's shameful and pathetic. Targeting artists for engaging with Israeli or Jewish history only… https://t.co/tdiPOLs3FA — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) May 28, 2026

Originally published by Israel Hayom.