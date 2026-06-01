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Trump: Iran talks ‘will all work out well in the end’

“Sit back and relax,” the president urged critics of the negotiations.

June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, updates reporters on the rescue of missing U.S. airmen in Iran, at the White House on April 6, 2026. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged critics of his negotiation tactics vis-à-vis Iran to “sit back and relax,” predicting it will “all work out well in the end.”

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA and those that are with us,” the president wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

Attacking Democrats and “various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans,” Trump said the negotiations were being undermined by “political hacks [who] keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever.

“It will all work out well in the end—it always does!” he added.

Trump said on Saturday he was in “no hurry” to reach a deal with Tehran, telling Fox News that his priority remained preventing the regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Slowly but surely, we’re getting, I think, what we want,” the president said, speaking on “My View with Lara Trump.”

“I’d like to say I’m in a hurry, because you know what, gasoline prices are going to come tumbling down, but if you’re going to be in a hurry, you’re not going to make a good deal,” Trump told his daughter-in-law.

“The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They’ve agreed to that, and it was very interesting,” he added.

If the Islamic regime doesn’t agree to Washington’s demands in diplomatic talks, “we’re going to end in a different way,” Trump stressed.

Trump during a Situation Room meeting on Friday asked for several amendments to the deal reached with Iran, according to a senior administration official and a second source cited by Axios on Sunday.

Trump wants the agreement and expects it to be finalized soon, but wants to strengthen several provisions, particularly those concerning Iran’s nuclear material, U.S. officials told the outlet.

A draft of the memorandum of understanding includes a commitment by Tehran not to pursue a nuclear bomb, but contains no specific concessions regarding its enriched uranium, the report said.

“It’s more specifics about how the U.S. gets the material and the timing,” a senior administration official told Axios, referencing what Trump has often described as “nuclear dust.”

“There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we’ll see. We’re willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something,” the senior official added.

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