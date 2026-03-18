With over 40 years of supporting vulnerable populations in Israel, American Friends of Yad Eliezer/B’ezri plays a crucial role in aiding thousands of widows and orphans, struggling families, and IDF families. Committed to breaking the cycle of poverty and providing essential services, the organization distributes millions of dollars each year to those in need, ensuring they receive food, financial assistance, emotional support, and job training. By upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency, Yad Eliezer/B’ezri not only addresses immediate needs but also fosters a sense of community and hope, reminding those they serve that they are not alone in their struggles.