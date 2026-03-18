Gatestone Institute, a non-partisan, not-for-profit international policy council and think tank is dedicated to educating the public about what the mainstream media fails to report in promoting: - Institutions of Democracy and the Rule of Law - Human Rights - A free and strong economy - A military capable of ensuring peace at home and in the free world - Energy independence - Ensuring the public stay informed of threats to our individual liberty, sovereignty and free speech. Gatestone Institute conducts national and international conferences, briefings and events for its members and others, with world leaders, journalists and experts -- analyzing, strategizing, and keeping them informed on current issues, and where possible recommending solutions. Gatestone Institute will be publishing books, and continues to publish an online daily report, www.gatestoneinstitute.org, that features topics such as military and diplomatic threats to the United States and our allies; events in the Middle East and their possible consequences, and the transparency and accountability of international organizations.