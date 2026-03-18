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Jewish Community Foundation San Diego

Jewish Community Foundation San Diego (JCF) helps organizations build capacity through education, consulting and top-notch professional investment management services for custodial and endowment funds.
Jewish Communal Celebration in San Diego
The Wire
‘Community Gathering + Conversation’ explores a pivotal moment to be Jewish in San Diego
The demographic study and needs assessment of San Diego County, as well as Temecula’s Jewish population, will be shared at a public event.
Nov. 14, 2023