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Megemeria

Megemeria is an independent social business, the first of its kind in Israel. All proceeds from sales benefit the school and social business, ensuring that Megemeria continues to cultivate positive social change. www.megemeria.com.
Megemeria
The Wire
Rosh Hashanah jewelry offers a way to support Israel
Megemeria was established to provide professional training and employment opportunities to immigrants from Ethiopia.
Sep. 19, 2024