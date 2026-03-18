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National Council of Jewish Women

National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) is a 133-year-old Jewish feminist civil-rights organization working for equity and justice for women, children and families in the United States and Israel. Through the efforts of our 250,000 grassroots advocates and 46 local sections, NCJW combines education, direct service and advocacy to effect lasting social change at the local, state and national levels. We approach our work through the intersections of gender, economic and racial justice to center those most impacted in a uniquely Jewish way.

Jody Rabhan
The Wire
National Council of Jewish Women appoints Jody Rabhan as new CEO
“She brings moral clarity, strategic discipline and a profound understanding of how this organization creates real impact every single day,” said Laura Monn Ginsburg, president and board chair of NCJW.
Feb. 9, 2026