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One Israel Fund

Since its inception in 1994, One Israel Fund has remained committed to the safety and well-being of the more than 500,000 residents of Judea and Samaria, our biblical heartland. See: oneisraelfund.org.
The newly named Israel Ambassador to the United States Dr. Yechiel Leiter and his son, Moshe Yedidyah, who was killed last year while fighting in Gaza. Credit: Courtesy of the Leiter family.
The Wire
Celebrating 30 years of building and protecting Israel’s biblical heartland
One Israel Fund’s 30th-anniversary gala marks a legacy of growth and impact.
Dec. 11, 2024