More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Mossad reveals plot by Iranian intelligence to infiltrate Israel, target top officials

An international intelligence cooperation foiled an Iranian plan to recruit foreign operatives to enter Israel and carry out attacks.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Mossad Director David Barnea at the spy agency's headquarters, July 2, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Mossad Director David Barnea at the spy agency’s headquarters, July 2, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
(July 24, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency on Thursday disclosed new details of a joint international operation that thwarted what it described as an Iranian Ministry of Intelligence plot to infiltrate Israel with foreign operatives and assassinate senior Israeli officials.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of the Mossad, the operation exposed an alleged network in which Iranian intelligence officers recruited criminal intermediaries to assemble operational cells capable of entering Israel, gathering intelligence on potential targets and carrying out attacks.

The Mossad said the operation was conducted in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and intelligence and security services in several countries.

The statement said Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, together with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has led a global campaign in recent years targeting Israeli and Jewish interests, while intensifying efforts to carry out attacks inside Israel itself.

Israeli officials said close intelligence cooperation and counterterrorism operations have foiled dozens of Iranian plots worldwide, preventing attacks and enabling criminal investigations and legal action against those involved.

The Mossad also said numerous Iranian attempts over the past two years to recruit Israeli citizens or others with access to Israel had been uncovered and disrupted.

A diagram released by the Mossad shows the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence network behind a foiled plot to infiltrate Israel, identifying the foreign operatives, criminal intermediaries and Iranian intelligence officers accused of directing the planned attacks on senior Israeli officials, July 23, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister’s Office.
A diagram released by the Mossad shows the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence network behind a foiled plot to infiltrate Israel, identifying the foreign operatives, criminal intermediaries and Iranian intelligence officers accused of directing the planned attacks on senior Israeli officials, July 23, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister’s Office.

Criminal intermediaries

According to the statement, Iran’s preferred method involves using criminal organizations as intermediaries to distance Tehran from terrorist activity. These criminal “proxy” networks allegedly recruit operatives capable of entering Israel to conduct surveillance and, ultimately, carry out attacks.

The investigation identified a French resident, Servet Ozkur, known as “Philippe,” as having been tasked with recruiting a foreign operational cell to infiltrate Israel.

Israeli officials said Philippe himself had been recruited by two alleged criminal operatives, Baba Hajijafan, known as “Babak,” and Mehmet Nedim Yigit, known as “Nedim,” who are currently based in Iran under the protection of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence.

The statement alleged that both men maintain ties to drug trafficker Naji Zindashti, whom Israel has previously accused of working on behalf of Iranian intelligence to facilitate terrorist operations.

According to the Mossad, Philippe traveled to Iran several times to receive operational instructions and payment from his handlers.

Iranian intelligence officers identified

The international investigation allegedly identified four Iranian intelligence officers behind the operation: Asadollah Behzadokhsari, Vahid Masoumi, Mohammad Hosein Zoghi and Hamid Ghasemi.

The Mossad said Behzadokhsari played a central role in directing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets and was killed during Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion against Iran.

The statement added that Philippe had since been expelled from France because of his involvement in planning terrorist activity directed by Iran.

According to the Mossad, Babak and Nedim continue operating from Iran and remain targets of interest for intelligence agencies worldwide.

Israeli officials said the case once again demonstrated Iran’s use of layered proxy networks in an effort to conceal its direct involvement in terrorist operations and avoid diplomatic consequences.

The Mossad and Shin Bet said they would continue working with international partners to expose and thwart Iranian terrorism and espionage targeting Israeli and Jewish interests in Israel and abroad.

Defense and Security Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
CENTCOM F-16
U.S. News
United States completes 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran
CENTCOM says the latest wave targeted military command centers, drone sites and coastal defenses to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
July 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani black and white silhouette
Feature
‘Enormous mistake’ to leave NYC because of Mamdani, Jewish leaders say
“We will not allow hatred to dictate whether we remain in New York,” Rivkie Feiner, a board member of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County, told JNS. “Our history is defined by resilience, not surrender, and that will not change now.”
July 23, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Police Tape
U.S. News
Must be price for Jewish blood, ‘mayhem going on,’ rabbi tells JNS after man wearing kippah stabbed in NYC by attacker who, witnesses say, yelled ‘Allahu akbar’
“We’re a tiny percentage of the population, yet we’re over 50% of the attacks, and the mayor’s diatribes don’t help,” Rabbi Allen Schwartz of Ohab Zedek, a synagogue the victim attends, told JNS on the fast of Tisha B’Av.
July 23, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Menachem Wecker
Josh Gottheimer
U.S. News
Gottheimer calls out ‘Squad’ member for confusing him with other Jewish Dem named Josh
“You know that’s the other Jewish guy named Josh, right?” the New Jersey congressman wrote, after Rep. Summer Lee appeared to confuse him with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
July 23, 2026
Muslim Brotherhood
U.S. News
Washington sanctions Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood official, others tied to Hamas
“Whether operating under the guise of charities, businesses or underground financial networks, those who enable Hamas will be exposed, sanctioned and held accountable,” the U.S. treasury secretary stated.
July 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
UNRWA Offices, Jerusalem
U.S. News
New House bill would bar United States from donating to UNRWA
The United Nations agency “teaches Palestinian children to hate Jews, essentially functioning as a child soldier factory,” stated Rep. Chris Smith, who introduced the legislation.
July 23, 2026
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The most successful political campaign of the modern era
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The lies behind Mamdani’s Netanyahu stunt are the real threat
Jonathan S. Tobin