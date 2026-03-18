The nonprofit Pico Union Project provides services to the underinvested community of Pico-Union, alongside a regular calendar of arts and live music programming—leveraging the latter to grow awareness for the former. Community services include a weekly farmers market-style free food distribution featuring fresh produce, pantry staples, hot meals, and essential family items like diapers; mental health workshops in partnership with the L.A. County Department of Mental Health; health and dental clinics; ESL, guitar, art, and business classes; and more (all free). Founded by acclaimed musician Craig Taubman, the nonprofit also hosts a vibrant calendar of live music and art programming in their architecturally stunning sanctuary. Housed in a historic 1909 building that was originally Los Angeles’ oldest synagogue, the Pico Union Project is now a multicultural interfaith destination. Follow on Instagram @picounionproject. https://www.picounionproject.org/