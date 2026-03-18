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Pico Union Project

The nonprofit Pico Union Project provides services to the underinvested community of Pico-Union, alongside a regular calendar of arts and live music programming—leveraging the latter to grow awareness for the former. Community services include a weekly farmers market-style free food distribution featuring fresh produce, pantry staples, hot meals, and essential family items like diapers; mental health workshops in partnership with the L.A. County Department of Mental Health; health and dental clinics; ESL, guitar, art, and business classes; and more (all free). Founded by acclaimed musician Craig Taubman, the nonprofit also hosts a vibrant calendar of live music and art programming in their architecturally stunning sanctuary. Housed in a historic 1909 building that was originally Los Angeles’ oldest synagogue, the Pico Union Project is now a multicultural interfaith destination. Follow on Instagram @picounionproject. https://www.picounionproject.org/
The Wire
Pico Union Project releases new book, Jewels of Elul XXII
The LA nonprofit and interfaith destination’s newest edition of Jewels of Elul asks contributors to reflect on the question: If not now, when?
Aug. 30, 2024