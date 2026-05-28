Israel soldier KIA on northern border, raising IDF wartime toll to 949

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed during “operational activity” in northern Israel, the military announced early on Thursday.

The soldier was identified as Rotem Yanai, 20, from Giv’at Ada. She served as a service conditions noncommissioned officer in the 435th Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, Yanai was killed when a Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon hit soldiers in a military zone near the border.

In the same incident, one reservist was severely wounded and another sustained moderate wounds, the IDF said. Ynet identified them as members of the rapid response team from the nearby community of Moshav Goren, who were struck by a second drone after rushing to the scene.

“Rotem, of blessed memory, dedicated her service with devotion to assisting soldiers and fighters who have been fighting over the past two years across all fronts,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“I wish a speedy recovery to the soldiers who were wounded in the incident,” the statement continued.

“IDF soldiers continue to courageously defend the citizens of Israel along the northern border against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” added Katz. “Hezbollah has paid, is paying, and will continue to pay a heavy price for its criminal acts against the State of Israel and its citizens.”

The total death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the War of Redemption—which was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border massacre—now stands at 949, according to official IDF data. Yanai is the 12th IDF soldier to be killed by Hezbollah since a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect on April 17.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the fragile truce, which was extended for another 45 days earlier this month.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the prime minister said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”