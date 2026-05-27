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NYC councilwoman under fire for invoking hell on Muslim rally-goers outside Gracie Mansion

The protest was “a powerful show of solidarity,” Jayne Zirkle of the Lawfare Project told JNS. “To condemn people for attending such an event is to condemn the very principles of freedom our nation was founded on.”

May 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Protesters near Gracie Mansion demanding the removal of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, May 26, 2026. Photo by Debra Nussbaum Cohen.
Protesters near Gracie Mansion demanding the removal of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, May 26, 2026. Photo by Debra Nussbaum Cohen.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

Shahana Hanif, a member of the New York City Council, is facing backlash after invoking hell upon Muslim activists who attended a rally on Tuesday opposing antisemitism and criticizing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“May Allah condemn you to Jahannam,” Hanif wrote, directing the remark at Anila Ali, president of the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, and Zeba Zebunessa, a board member of the organization. Both attended the rally organized by EndJewHatred outside Gracie Mansion.

Ali stated that she and Zebunessa attended “to stand with the Jewish people and protest Mayor Mamdani’s refusal to stop religious freedom violations against the Jewish people, their intimidation and harassment under his leadership.”

Jayne Zirkle, director of communications and outreach at the Lawfare Project, told JNS that the protest was “a powerful show of solidarity in defense of freedom and Western civilization.”

“Our co-sponsoring organizations included Muslim, Christian and Hindu groups alike, reflecting a coalition that rose above politics and the divisions that too often separate us,” said Zirkle, who helped organize the rally. “To condemn people for attending such an event is to condemn the very principles of freedom our nation was founded on.”

After the post drew criticism online, Hanif defended her comment, writing, “It’s OK for me to say that about my people (these Muslim ladies) joining a hate-fest. You all love to take things out of context.”

Brooke Goldstein, executive director of the Lawfare Project and founder of EndJewHatred, called the comment evidence of the kind of “Islamist radicalism” the rally was meant to oppose.

“We will end the extremism that has been brought to this country,” she wrote.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, stated that Ali “showed up only to oppose hate, harassment and murder. For these things, Hanif condemns her.”

“If you are not disgusted by Hanif, something is seriously the matter with you, and particularly your moral compass,” Menken wrote.

New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov criticized Hanif’s remarks, saying, “Telling fellow Muslims to go to hell because they’re willing to work with Jews. Nice.”

“Not surprising, though, from someone who called to globalize the intifada and voted no on a symbolic resolution to end Jew hatred,” Vernikov stated.

Michael Novakhov, a member of the New York State Assembly representing Southern Brooklyn, called Hanif “a vile antisemite, full of hate and violence,” and said she was attacking Ali for attending a rally protesting “this exact same type of hate coming from the current mayor and leader of the Democratic party in New York City.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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