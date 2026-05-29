Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem reopens rooftop summer bar

As Jerusalem’s summer season gets underway, the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem is reopening its rooftop Terrace bar, offering hotel guests and the general public an upscale outdoor dining and entertainment experience.

The Terrace, located on the fourth floor, will operate from June 1 through the summer months, opening Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 to 11 p.m., the hotel said in a press release.

Known for its panoramic views of Jerusalem, the seasonal venue combines Mediterranean cuisine, craft cocktails and an open-air garden setting under the city’s skies.

The Terrace rooftop bar at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, May 28, 2026. Photo by Yona Broder.

The hotel hosted journalists and special guests on Thursday evening for a preview of the Terrace’s summer menu, featuring signature cocktails and dishes inspired by a new collaboration with Patrón tequila.

The seasonal menu blends Mediterranean cuisine with Mexican influences, offering a range of cocktails crafted with Patrón tequila alongside dishes created by Executive Chef Itzik Barak Mizrachi using fresh local ingredients.

The signature Paloma cocktail at The Terrace, May 28, 2026. Photo by Yona Broder.

Among the signature cocktails are the Paloma, combining Patrón Reposado tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda; the Wild Paloma, made with strawberry purée and Patrón Silver tequila; the Jalisco Old Fashioned, featuring Patrón Añejo tequila, cocoa bitters and rosemary; and the Margarita Verde, blending passion fruit, pear, coriander and fresh lime.

The food menu, created by Mizrachi, emphasizes fresh local ingredients while incorporating Mexican influences. Offerings include fish tacos, burritos, lamb asado served in bao buns, crispy chicken bao, grilled sea bream and vegetarian options. Gluten-free and vegan dishes are also available.

A selection of Mediterranean-inspired dishes served at The Terrace, May 28, 2026. Photo by Daniel Lailah.

One of the Terrace’s featured creations is the “Jerusalem of Gold,” the hotel’s signature cocktail, made with a limited-edition Waldorf Astoria whisky produced by M&H (Milk & Honey), Israel’s first whisky distillery. Founded in 2013, M&H has earned international recognition for producing premium single-malt whiskies to the highest global standards. The cocktail also features cherry wine syrup and aromatic bitters.

The rooftop space is designed as a Mediterranean garden, with olive trees, flowers and lush greenery illuminated by warm lighting. An open kitchen and bar allow guests to watch chefs and mixologists at work.

“The Terrace summer bar offers a wonderful experience that combines delicious food, quality alcohol and amazing views,” said Avner On, general manager of the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem.

“Our hospitality reflects the highest Hilton standards, and both hotel guests and the general public are invited to enjoy a break in our beautiful Jerusalem with the warm and generous hospitality for which we are known,” he added.

Built on the site of the historic Palace Hotel, the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem has become one of Israel’s premier venues for international conferences and events. From June 21 to 23, it will host the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, bringing together leading policymakers, diplomats, military officials, journalists and thought leaders for discussions on Israel’s future at a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

The hotel features 226 rooms and suites, restaurants, meeting facilities, a spa and a fitness center. It has been recognized by the World Travel Awards, including being named Israel’s leading hotel in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

The Terrace is Glatt kosher under the supervision of the Jerusalem Rabbinate. Reservations are required.