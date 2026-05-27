More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel bans 40 Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor activists

A recent New York Times opinion piece accusing Israel of sexual offenses against Palestinians was heavily sourced from Euro-Med.

May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

Israel on Tuesday banned 40 activists affiliated with the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor organization from entering the country, citing ties between the group’s leadership and Hamas terrorists.

The decision followed an Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Combating Antisemitism report accusing Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor of promoting anti-Israel libels and relying on “partial or unverified information” to advance allegations against the Jewish state in international forums.

The ministry also launched a dedicated website detailing its allegations against the group.

“After exposing the true identity of the Euro-Med organization, which uses the guise of ‘human rights’ to promote terrorist activities, I have instructed the director-general of my ministry, Avi Cohen-Scali, to prevent the entry of 40 of the organization’s activists into Israel,” stated Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli.

“The days when a humanitarian guise could be exploited to promote terrorism are over,” he added. “We will continue to expose, thwart and act against any entity operating against the State of Israel, regardless of the name they choose to hide behind.”

Among those included in the entry ban are the group’s founder and chairman, Ramy Abdu; board of trustees chairman Richard Falk; the director of its Lebanon branch; legal advisers; researchers; media staff; and other senior personnel, the ministry stated.

The statement identified Abdu as a Hamas operative, noting that in 2020 Israel’s defense minister signed an administrative seizure order against him under the Counter-Terrorism Law due to his membership in a Hamas-affiliated organization.

Abdu also “published anti-Israel views while expressing support for the October 7 massacre,” the ministry said, referencing the Hamas-led murder of 1,200 people, primarily Jewish civilians, in 2023.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, while registered in Switzerland as a regional human rights organization, focuses overwhelmingly on anti-Israel advocacy, including documentation efforts, legal submissions to international bodies and media campaigns accusing Israel of war crimes and genocide.

A recent opinion piece by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof accusing Israeli security personnel of sexual offenses against Palestinians was heavily sourced from Euro-Med and its leadership.

Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An Israir plane at the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israir to launch New York flights this summer
The move comes after United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended flights to Israel until September.
May 27, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Ofir Katz, chairman of the Special Committee on Amendments to Basic Law: The Government, leads a committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 19, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset to vote on dissolution bill
The bill to dissolve Israel’s parliament passed a preliminary reading 110-0 on May 20.
May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
A delegation of pro-Israel student leaders from leading North American universities poses for a group photograph in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Credit: Hasbara Fellowships and IsraelAmbassadors.com.
Feature
Student leaders from top US universities visit Israel
Advocates from more than two dozen North American campuses arrive on a two-week mission “to see the truth with their own eyes.”
May 27, 2026
Steve Linde
A banner with images of Iran's late and new supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is seen at the entrance of Jamkaran Mosque during Eid al-Adha on May 26, 2026 in Qom, Iran. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Israel News
Sa’ar mocks Iranian supreme leader’s post about ‘cancerous tumor of Israel’
The Israeli foreign minister noted that Mojtaba Khamenei’s father had also previously said the “Zionist regime” was ending.
May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivers a message to Hezbollah on April 2, 2026, after the Lebanese terrorist organization launched dozens of rockets into Israeli territory during the Passover seder meal. Credit: Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Katz: Gaza emigration plan to be carried out ‘at the proper time’
“We committed that Hamas would not rule Gaza, either civilly or militarily—and so it will be,” said the defense minister.
May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers raid the Samaria city of Qalqilya, Dec. 4, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli forces nab terrorist who took part in 2007 shooting
Shadi Jumaa, who participated in the murder of Israeli civilian Ido Zoldan, was apprehended in Qalqilya.
May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum