More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘We are done with this UN secretary-general,’ Danon says, after Israel put on sexual violence ‘list of shame’

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres’s decision is “a moral disgrace that proves that Guterres has lost all credibility,” Danny Danon said.

May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations Building
Headquarters of the United Nations in New York City. Credit: jpeter2/Pixabay.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is “disconnected from reality” after his office made the “political” decision to place Israel on a “list of shame” of parties suspected of committing sexual violence in conflict, according to Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the global body.

Danon said on Thursday that the Jewish state is freezing relations with the secretary-general’s office.

“We are done with this U.N. secretary-general,” he said.

The global body putting Israel on the list is “a moral disgrace that proves that Guterres has lost all credibility,” the Israeli envoy added.

The list includes Hamas and Islamic State—“the most depraved terrorist organizations in the world,” Danon said.

The Israeli envoy said that the Jewish state submitted evidence and detailed responses to U.N. allegations and invited representatives of the global body to examine the situation on the ground. The United Nations declined the invitation, he said.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, told JNS that “we’ve seen the comments.”

“For our part, the secretary-general’s door remains open,” Dujarric said.

He downplayed Danon’s announcement, which he characterized as “more symbolic than anything,” and told JNS that “we will continue to work with the Israeli mission, as we do with the other 192 missions.”

JNS sought comment from the Israeli mission about what the envoy’s announcement means practically.

Guterres’s second and final term concludes at year’s end. His replacement has not yet been chosen.

Ties between Israel and Guterres have been particularly strained in the aftermath of Oct. 7, after which the secretary-general was seen widely as having tried to justify the terror attacks. Israel has since declared him persona non grata.

Last year’s sexual violence in conflict zones report included Hamas on the list of parties “credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms” of conflict-related sexual violence.

Pramila Patten, Guterres’s special representative on that topic, said at the time that Hamas committed systematic sexual violence on Oct. 7 and against hostages held in Gaza thereafter.

Analysts have noted that anti-Israel activists have been pressuring Patten to add Israel to the list, especially in the wake of Hamas’s placement, in the name, according to the anti-Israel actors, of being balanced.

United Nations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Seed + Mill
U.S. News
Brooklyn co-op voted to boycott products made by Israeli Arab-owned factory, tahini vendor says
“I just can’t think of a better example of how Israel is not an apartheid state when you look at the people who are actually making our products,” Rachel Simons, whose products are now banned at the Park Slope Coop, told JNS.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The United Nations General Assembly holds an election of members of the Human Rights Council, Oct. 14, 2025. Photo by Manuel Elias/UN.
World News
UN special rapporteur system is corrupt, opaque and broken, watchdog says
“You can’t call yourself independent when you’re being funded specifically by a government,” Hillel Neuer of UN Watch told JNS.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
California State Capitol
U.S. News
California Assembly passes bill barring protesters from 100-foot buffers around houses of worship
David Bocarsly, of Jewish California, stated that the vote was a “powerful statement that California stands with every person of faith and their constitutional right to worship.”
May 28, 2026
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, speaks during a Primary Election night event at The Fuge in Warminster, Pa., on May 19, 2026. Credit: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Jew-hatred makes everyone less safe, Pennsylvania governor says
“No one’s pain is greater or more important than others,” Gov. Josh Shapiro told Politico. “But from a data perspective, there has been a dramatic spike in antisemitism that is unmatched elsewhere, and that’s a problem.”
May 28, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, separating Iran (north) from the Arabian Peninsula (south), Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team/NASA.
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz authority
“The Iranian military’s latest attempt to extort global maritime trade is proof that Economic Fury has left the regime desperate for cash,” the U.S. treasury secretary stated.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bill Lee Fayette Academy
U.S. News
Tennessee law shifts Jew-hatred probes from Title VI office to state ed department
The state’s education department, rather than its coordinator under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, is also responsible for reporting annually on incidents of antisemitism.
May 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A Yiftach Unit team member with one of the drones. Photo by Eric Sultan.
JNS TV / True East
How Israel is adapting to Hezbollah’s drone warfare
May. 28, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Replicas and lookalikes
Rabbi Yossy Goldman