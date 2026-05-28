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Jewish Toronto teen found after nearly two weeks, police says

“Oh, thank God. Esther is found safe,” stated Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party. “What a blessed relief for her loved ones.”

May 28, 2026
Toronto Police Car
Credit: Toronto Police Service.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

A Jewish Toronto girl named Esther, 14, who had been missing since May 15, has been found, the Toronto Police Service said on Thursday afternoon.

“Investigators are extremely grateful for all the information and tips provided by the public which assisted in this investigation,” the department stated.

The girl, who is known as Esti, has autism, her family has said. The search had been escalated to what police called a “priority one” operation.

“Esther has been found safe,” B’nai Brith Canada stated.

B’nai Brith added that it “shares in the collective relief and thanks Toronto Police Service, Shomrim Toronto and all those who volunteered their time to ensure that Esther was found.”

“Oh, thank God. Esther is found safe,” stated Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party. “What a blessed relief for her loved ones.”

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