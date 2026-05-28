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News   Israel News

UN envoy slams ‘political decision’ to blacklist Israel

Jerusalem provided evidence and invited U.N. officials to review allegations of sexual violence, but they declined and ignored facts, Danny Danon said.

May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April, 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April, 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday condemned the decision to place Israel on a United Nations list of parties suspected of committing sexual violence in conflict, calling the move “political” and “disconnected from reality.”

Danny Danon said Jerusalem had submitted evidence and detailed responses to allegations and had invited U.N. representatives to examine the situation on the ground, but they declined to do.

“The U.N. has added Israel to the blacklist of sexual violence in conflict zones, alongside the world’s most brutal terrorist organizations—Hamas and ISIS,” Danon said in a statement posted on social media, rejecting the allegations and accusing the body of altering its narrative when facts do not align.

“We will continue to stand firm on the truth, and to expose these blood libels on every possible platform,” Danon’s statement concluded. “The truth will prevail.”

United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
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